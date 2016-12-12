High on handshake optimism

India and the US defence ties are on a roll. While the bonding between prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Barack Obama made headlines, what went unnoticed was the growing interactions between US defence secretary Ashton Carter and his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar.



Carter made an unprecedented three visits to India and at the end of Obama’s presidency, he delivered a legislative framework strengthening the foundation of defence ties between the two countries. He and Parrikar met a record seven times.



India is now officially a “major defence partner” of the US, a rare friendship badge for a non-Nato ally. This partnership has been provided a legal grip through legislation on Enhancing Defence and Security Cooperation with India included in the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2017.



What it means for India is an unhindered flow of complicated defence technology from the US. Even before according the status of a defence partner to India, the two countries have made impressive progress in trade — mostly one way from the US to India — of military hardware.



In the last two and a half years of the NDA government, the US was awarded six contracts worth $6 billion. These included purchase of 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinook heavy lift helicopters. The two contracts, signed in November 2015, are worth $3 billion. Just recently, India approved purchase of M777 ultralight howitzers which will cost $885 million.



The navy will get four additional long range maritime reconnaissance planes P8Is for around $1 billion. The navy already flies eight of these aircraft purchased for over $2.1 billion.



The IAF will replenish its fleet of C-130 J special operations aircraft. It will get one plane for $134 million as a replacement of the aircraft that had crashed.



If the present looks bright, future is expected to be brighter considering the contours of the partnership that are emerging. The US is keen to set up manufacturing units of its fighter planes F-18s and F-16s in India. It is pushing hard for transferring its fighter plane business under the ‘Make in India’ project.



The US has also offered complicated technologies like the electromagnetic aircraft launch system for the Indian carrier in the making.



Launching the partnership, Pentagon said that India and the US today are closer than ever realising their joint vision for the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. Carter had described the India-US ties as strategic handshake, a convergence of US initiative on the Asia Pacific and prime minister Modi’s Act East policy.



With the foundation laid, the India-US defence ties are expected to see continuity during US president Donald Trump’s rule. Trump has already indicated that he sees India as a major partner and New Delhi sees it as a positive sign clearly establishing that the ties are only going to get stronger.



