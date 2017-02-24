Henkel-Jyothy Labs in remarriage talks

Five years after Henkel sold off its consumer business to Jyothy Laboratories, the German company wants to re-enter the market by buying stake in Jyothy. Both companies are in talks in this regard and are likely to close the deal before the deadline, as per an earlier agreement, ends by March 2017.



“As of now, there is no further development in this regard and both parties are under deliberation,” Jyothy Laboratories told stock markets while withholding further details as it has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Henkel AG in this regard.



At the time of selling its consumer business, Henkel AG had an option to acquire up to 26 per cent of equity share capital of Jyothy Laboratories through primary and/or secondary transactions after a period of five years, subject to the terms and conditions to be mutually agreed. The deadline for a deal as per the agreement is March 2017.



Jyothy had bought 50.97 per cent stake in Henkel’s local unit for Rs 118 crore in 2011.



Prior to that, it had bought 14.9 per cent stake in Henkel India (HIL) from the Indian promoter Tamilnadu Petroproducts for around Rs 60 crore.



After acquiring majority stake, it went for an open offer for another 20 per cent stake at an estimated cost of around Rs 96 crore and acquired closed to 85 per cent stake in the company. Henkel had gone ahead with the stake sale in its Indian entity as businesses in some of its other markets were going through a rough patch.



According to industry insiders, Henkel is now interested in bringing some of its global brands to the Indian market. It had sold some and licensed a few of its powerful brands, including Henko, Pril, Mr Chek, Fa and Margo, to Jyothy. It has been receiving a royalty from the sales revenues of the licensed brands, said Kaustubh Pawaskar, research analyst, Sharekhan.



Jyothy has been growing the Henkel brands during these years and altogether they contribute to a significant portion of Jyothy’s revenues. As per reports in 2014, these brands have been accounting for 30 per cent of company’s revenues. However, Jyothy has not been regularly reporting brand-wise revenues of late. Pril and Margo have further increased their market share in the past two years, while Jyothy has been redefining the strategies for the personal care brand Fa.



Globally, Henkel has some more powerful brands in beauty and home care categories.



“The option to buy stake in Jyothy would have been added in the agreement as Henkel saw future potential in the Indian FMCG market. It would like to re-enter the market and consolidate its position and the best way to do this is by buying Jyothy’s shares,” Pawaskar said.



However, Henkel can also license some of the global brands to Jyothy even without buying stake in the company.



Jyothy’s shares have been trading at around Rs 360 per unit and have gone up over 65 per cent in one year, largely on the performance of the company and its earnings. However, due to speculations about the stake sale, shares of the company touched a record high of Rs 382.85 on the BSE on Thursday.



