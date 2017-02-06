LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Hemmed in by NPAs, poor demand, Exim Bank stares at muted year

By PTI Feb 05 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Hit by increase in non-performing assets and subdued global demand, the national export finance institution Exim Bank is looking at a muted growth of 5-7 per cent for the current financial year.

The bank had witnessed a healthy balance sheet with 13 per cent growth in lending in the previous fiscal.

"Fiscal year 2017 is growing to be flat. This year, we are looking at a balance sheet growth between 5 and 7 per cent because global demand is low and we have also taken a hit with rising NPAs," Exim Bank Chairman and MD Yaduvendra Mathur told PTI.

Gross non-performing assets jumped to 9.3 per cent for September 2016 from 4.2 per cent in March.

Net NPAs during the first half of the current financial year rose to 2 per cent from 0.9 per cent a year ago.

"NPA percentage for us has increased like for others in the industry. It is coming from steel, metals and minerals, shipping and textile sectors," Mathur said.

Mathur added the bank is looking to sell off some of the bad loans. He said globally, the current financial year has been difficult and domestic companies' overseas businesses are also going through a tough phase.

The bank's fresh disbursement during the year is likely to be in the range of Rs 40,000-45,000 crore, almost similar to Rs 40,000 crore in 2015-16, Mathur said.

He said 35 per cent of the balance sheet comprises loans to sovereigns while the remaining 65 per cent are to domestic companies' overseas and domestic operations.

The chairman said the bank wants to deliver large strategic projects overseas and not do too much of lending to corporates.

"Though we will continue to do that (lending to corporates), we would probably stop lending to infrastructure projects in the country," he said.

"For example, we were taking exposure to shipyards being built in the country for exports, as our mandate allows us to finance export-oriented infrastructure. But, those are big areas where we have found problems... Some shipyards have defaulted," he explained.

Mathur said there is a task force which is being set up by the board to relook at areas on such fronts.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Netting fraudsters
    Social media driven crimes need an equally tech savvy policing team

    Ponzi schemes have gone high tech.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: How a borderless posse was corralled

Jawaharlal Nehru believed the Princely Order was like a great ...

Susan Visvanathan

An ode to change

Industrialisation brings with it its own squalor and yet, the ...

Anil Dharker

Life is a cacophony

Jana Chaudhuri is an unusual name, suggesting one of two ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter