Heat is on media for misleading ads

The government will soon start imposing fines against publishers and broadcasters if they are found to be knowingly disseminating misleading advertisements, a move which can lower the earnings of media groups, particularly television channels.A group of ministers (GoM), led by finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Wednesday cleared some amendments to be made in the consumer protection bill, which is under consideration of Parliament, a source said. Now, the consumer affairs ministry will move the Cabinet note to make the changes in the bill, the source said.Consumer affairs and food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the target is to get the bill passed during the winter season. However, he declined to give details of the amendments that his ministry will move in the bill that was introduced in Parliament last year.The GoM has also rejected the suggestion of the parliamentary standing committee, which sought jail term for celebrities endorsing misleading advertisements, which is considered as a liberal approach.According to sources, the government will propose up to Rs 10 lakh fine for media companies for publishing or broadcasting misleading advertisements. However, there will be no jail terms proposed for the offence, the sources added.“The government is cautious of the reality that it is not possible to check every advertisements appearing or being broadcast. So, there will be sufficient safeguards,” a government official said.The objective is to check misleading advertisements like height gain or weight loss or increasing wealth etc., the official said. These are such advertisements, which are knowingly passed on even though they mislead the consumers, he added.As per the decision of the GoM, the consumer affairs ministry will now seek to ban such celebrities for up to three years on endorsing advertisements, the sources said. However, there is a grey area as to whether the celebrity will be banned for that product or the product category or from all endorsements. The GoM has left it to the consumer affairs ministry to decide, the sources said.The GoM approved that celebrities will be fined Rs 10 lakh for the first offence and banned for one year, while for subsequent offenders, the fine will be Rs 50 lakh and ban of up to three years.Another area of controversy was on penalties for manufacturers and importers of misleading and adulterated items, which the GoM has settled and went with the suggestion of the ministry, the sources said.There will be two years jail terms or Rs 10 lakh fine or both for manufacturers and importers if the offence is made for the first time. However, the penalty will increase to five years in prison or Rs 50 lakh fine or both in case the offence is repeated.“It will also be effective in checking sub-standard goods imported from abroad, particularly from China,” the official said.