HDFC MF plans new cancer fund from March

Encouraged by the success of its first cancer fund, HDFC Mutual Fund has filed a draft offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its second cancer fund -- HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure.



HDFC Mutual Fund’s first cancer fund — HDFC Debt Fund for Cancer Cure, a three-year close-ended capital protection scheme — was launched in March 2011 in association with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). Investors have the option to donate 50 per cent or 100 per cent of their dividend income earned from their investments in the cancer fund to Indian Cancer Society for funding the treatment of needy cancer patients.



Every year, 1 million new patients are diagnosed with cancer in India. The cost of treatment could range anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh or more. Many patients fail to start their treatment or once started, do not complete it due to lack of funds.



The money raised through donation of dividend income by unit holders of HDFC Debt Fund for Cancer Cure 2014 was utilised by ICS to fund treatment costs of needy cancer patients under the Indian Cancer Society-Cancer Cure Fund project (ICCF). Since inception, ICCF has received total donation of Rs 52.47 crore and so far money has been sanctioned for the treatment of 2,944 patients.



Such investments also get tax benefit under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, 1961. HDFC Debt Fund for Cancer Cure 2014, which is due for maturity in March 2017, has asset under management of Rs 176 crore as on December 31, 2016, and has given return of 9.37 per cent since its launch in 2014.



“To continue philanthropic activities and provide assistance to needy cancer patients, HDFC AMC proposes to launch HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure in March 2017,” HDFC Mutual Fund said in its scheme information document filed with Sebi.



While the first cancer fund was a pure debt fund, the new scheme proposes to have arbitrage plan and debt plan. Under arbitrage plan, the scheme aims to generate money by 65 to 90 per cent of the fund corpus in equity and equity related instruments and 10 to 35 per cent in debt instruments. The arbitrage plan aims to exploit available arbitrage opportunities in the markets and through investment in debt and money market instruments.



Under the debt plan, up to 100 per cent of the fund corpus would get invested in debt instruments.



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



