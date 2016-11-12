HC spells more trouble for Air Asia

Trouble doesn’t seem to end anytime soon for low-cost carrier Air Asia India — a joint venture of Tata Sons and Air Asia Berhad — with the Delhi High Court on Friday directing it to present the brand licensing agreement with the Malaysian entity to the aviation regulator, directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA).



The court order came on the plea of Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), the trade lobby of older carriers, which alleged that Air Asia India is controlled by the foreign entity violating foreign direct investment (FDI) guidelines in the airline sector.



The court also directed the DGCA to examine the licensing agreement and file a report on the aspect of ownership and control of AirAsia India.



The court also issued notices to the Centre, directorate general of civil aviation and AirAsia, seeking their replies on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea for impleadment of R Venkataramanan, managing trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and a member of the board of Air Asia India. Swamy has sought impleadment of Venkataramanan regarding a letter of Cyrus Mistry, ex-chairman of Tata Sons, claiming there was an alleged fraudulent transaction of Rs 22 crore in connection with the setting up of AirAsia India.



Appearing for AirAsia India, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed Swamy’s plea, saying the allegations in his application have no connection with the main matter pertaining to the granting of flying license to the airline.



He also said FIA's plea that brand-licensing agreement should be examined to determine who owns the airline was a “fishing expedition.”



Meanwhile, the nodal aviation ministry and the DGCA, in their respective affidavits, have stated that licensing agreement was not required while seeking air operator's permit (AOP) and no-objection certificate (NoC). The document was, therefore, not filed at the time of seeking approval, they claimed.



