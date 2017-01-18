Hawala operators laundered Rs a1,600cr through shell firms

As it scans and analyses millions of banking transactions post-demonetisation, the income tax (I-T) department has found dozens of shell companies which have been used by hawala operators to launder black money to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore.



Tax sleuths have come across a modus operandi adopted by a group of hawala dealers in the national capital to route as much as Rs 930 crore after the government declared that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes invalid. Under this, hawala dealers deposited cash in bank accounts of the shell companies and then immediately transferred the money through RTGS to other similar fraudulent accounts.



After transferring the money through multiple layers, it was withdrawn from the banks as cash, demand drafts or converted into bullion. This way the dealers seem to have left no trail of the actual beneficiary.



The taxmen have found several cases of deposits made fraudulently during the 50-day demonetisation drive.



In a particular case in Delhi, the authorities have detected entry operators trying to launder Rs 200 crore using 80 accounts. Several public and private sector bank bra­n­ches have come under scanner for alleged involvem­ent of executives in laundering black money. Around 100 accounts of Axis Bank’s Noida branch have been found to have been opened using fake documents.



“It is suspected that these 100 bank accounts were used to launder Rs 200 crore,” a tax official said.



The tax department has launched an enquiry into suspected hawala money deposited in banks in Kolkata, Gurgaon and Chitradurga in Karnataka.



In a case in Bihar’s Gaya, a person was allegedly trying to launder Rs 13 crore of a Delhi-based entity prompting tax officials to freeze the bank accounts.



The tax department has found instances of hawala entry in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri also where as much Rs 1,000 crore may have been laundered into white using banking channels. It has also noticed that some cooperative banks were not following the set standard operating pr­ocedure in Punjab after de­monetisation came into effect on November 9.



“Post demonetisation various hawala accommodation entry operators had come up which would facilitate deposits for a fee. Benami accounts in layers were opened to launder unaccounted cash, the tax official said.



