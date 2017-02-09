Havells forays into personal grooming

Havells India Limited, the country’s leading fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company, has now forayed into personal grooming segment, rolling out an array of high quality personal care product like electric shavers, beard trimmers, grooming kit-precision nose and ear trimmer, hair straighteners & dryers, bikini trimmer. The company is also rolling out baby hair clippers, for the first time in the country.



Significantly, the personal grooming segment in India, at present, is estimated at Rs 1,500 crore and is growing at a healthy rate of 25 per cent-30 per cent per annum. And the company is keen on tapping this growing market with a perfect blend of unique designs and latest technology, offering hallmark features like style, safety, durability and convenience.



“We are extremely delighted to foray into personal grooming segment that offers enormous growth potential. At Havells, it has never been about maintaining status quo but to understand pulse of the discerning consumer, evolve, innovate, enter new categories with best in line products and establish leadership position while setting new benchmarks in industry excellence,” said Anil Rai Gupta, chairman & managing director, Havells India Limited.



Interestingly, India has more than 50 per cent population below the age of 25 years and more than 65 per cent below the age of 35 years. It is expected that the average age of an Indian will be 29 years by 2020, compared to 37 years for China and 48 years for Japan. With rising young population, more disposable income and increased focus on personal grooming amongst Indian youth in both urban and rural areas, the category is set to grow at a fast pace and therefore it was the right time to make inroads into this segment, he said.



Saurabh Goel, executive vice president, Havells India Limited, on his parts, said, “Personal grooming as a segment is experiencing swift and dynamic growth largely driven by an expanding middle class and an increased interest in personal grooming. We realised that despite our brand's strong recall and resonance among today’s youth, we did not have any specific products for them.”



The products will initially be available in all major cities of the country and over 400 exclusive Havells Galaxies where consumers can touch and feel products. The entire range would be available across the country by end of March, 2017. Apart from this, the company would be selling products through online e-commerce platforms.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



