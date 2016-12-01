Haryana leads drive to digitise land record data using drones

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones could soon be mapping more Indian cities as the Centre pushes for digitising decades-old land records across the country.



The experience from a pilot project launched by Haryana — the first state to adopt the tool — to survey parts of Gurugram and Sohna has been quite useful and could be replicated in other cities. Some of the other states keen to digitise their land records too are exploring the usage of drones in their bid to update land titles.



“We had amazing experience in one of the tehsils and could do a lot of analytical work. It gives us a very good understanding as to how to start land record management afresh,” Gurugram deputy commissioner TL Satyaprakash told Financial Chronicle.



Some of the experts Financial Chronicle spoke to said drones may not be a very good option for urban areas due to various reasons, including security restrictions, but it could help a lot in rural regions.



Listing out the areas wherein drones could come in handy, Satyaprakash said the district administration used the UAV to check water-tanks and take measures to prevent breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Data suggested that the action worked with average dengue cases coming down to almost 70 this year as against 400-500 during previous years.



Drones have also helped in spotting encroachment of government lands and resolving disputes. Some states are also using drones to map mining areas to put a check on illegal mining beyond permitted areas.



The Narendra Modi-led government has laid huge emphasis on digitisation of land records. Finance minister Arun Jaitley this year allocated Rs 150 crore for digitisation of national land records. The move could ensure clarity in titles of landowners, which would be of big help for the government’s land-acquisition programme. It is also expected to reduce litigations where land disputes remain unresolved for years and, in many cases, for decades.



States that have come forward and are participating in the Centre’s land record digitisation scheme are UP, Assam, Haryana and Raja­s­than. These states could also use drones to survey land.



“We are weighing various options. Using drones for surveying land is one of them,” said a senior official in the UP board of revenue.



In case of Haryana, officials have found the usage of drones tough for safety reasons and also because the magnetic interference was too intense. But they also feel that these issues could be addressed using new technologies. “We first used drones almost a year-and-a-half back. Since then so many technologies have come up,” an official said.



