Haryana govt holds meeting on currency notes

Haryana government today said it will ensure all necessary arrangements for the convenience of general public, especially for purchase of petrol, diesel, milk, tickets of buses, DAP and seeds at authorised outlets.



Following the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in wake of the Centre's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, Chief Secretary D S Dhesi today convened an emergent meeting of senior officers here and passed these directions for immediate action, an official spokesman said.



It was informed in the meeting that these denominations would be accepted at all petrol pumps operating under the authorisation of public oil marketing companies for purchase of petrol and diesel from November 9 to 11, he said.



Besides, oil companies have also been asked to ensure adequate supply of petrol and diesel at their stations.



The VITA milk booths functioning in the state would also accept existing currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denominations at its all 399 outlets during this period, he said.



Apart from the state roadways buses, permit holder bus operators would also accept these currency notes for purchase of tickets. Similarly, the purchase of DAP and seeds would also be allowed at authorised cooperative institutions by presenting the existing notes, he said.



"The officers concerned were directed to coordinate with banks so as to expedite the supply of currency notes of smaller denominations like Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10," he said.



