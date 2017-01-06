Harvesting sun

With solar installations estimated to have crossed 4gw in 2016 against 2.3gw installed in 2015, India seems well on the mark as far as solar ambitions go.



For the solar sector, the year gone by was certainly a rewarding one as the key ind­icators grew around 2-3 times in 2016. According to a study by Bri­dge to India, a ma­rket research firm, India add­ed 4.9gw solar capacity, a rise of 101 per cent over 2015, and crossed the 10gw cumulative installed capacity mark. The rooftop segment crossed one gw in September 2016, which is 135 per cent jump over 2015.



Mercom Capital Group, a lea­ding global consulting firm, has reiterated its 2017 solar installation forecast of over 9gw cumulative installations, including large and rooftop projects in the country, have reached 9.6gw.



Bridge to India said 2017 packs a lot of promise as the industry starts with an order pipeline of around 14gw of utility scale projects. Of this, 7.7gw is expected to be commissioned this year, which would be a growth of around 90 per cent over 2016.



“We are forecasting inst­allations to cross 9gw this year, which would put India in the league of China, the USA and Japan. But there are significant headwinds in terms of transmission and evacuation issues that could hit the pace of growth,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO and co-founder of Mercom Capital.



India’s share of solar generation continues to grow with 16.7 per cent of capacity added as of November. Solar accounted for almost one per cent of power generated in Apr-Oct (FY17), 50 per cent more than FY16.



Ten states – TN, Rajasthan, Gujarat, AP, Telangana, MP, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra and UP – account for 90 per cent of all solar installations and those in the pipeline.



Vinay Rustagi, Bridge to India MD, however, said there have been concerns about weak power demand growth and growing incid­ence of grid curtailment. “We believe continuing reduction in module prices and downward trend in local interest rates will provide st­r­ong ongoing demand impetus to the market,” he said.



Prabhu said, “While the effects of cash cull have caused chaos across the country, our research indicates an overall positive outcome for the power sector.”



On the negative side, Prabhu said, “solar park growth is facing some setbacks due to incomplete infra. In some cases, developers are incurring expenses to clean the land, build roads and are awaiting power to be evacuated after commissioning. All this is having a negative effect on project costs and profitability.”



