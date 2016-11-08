Harley-Davidson expands its sports & touring range

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American cult power bike maker on Tuesday expanded its sports and touring range of motorcycles by introducing its two brand new 2017 bikes called Roadster and Road Glide Special to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest economy.While the H-D Roadster is priced at Rs 9.7 lakh, the H-D Road Glide Special costs Rs 32.81 lakh at Delhi showroom. The new Roadster will be assembled Bawal facility in Haryana, the Road Glide Special is imported as completely built unit or CBU from its factory in the US.With the Road Glide Special, the company also introduced its all-new Milwaukee-Eight engine -- the ninth edition of the Big Twin since its inception, which is also the most powerful collection of cruisers in its 113 year history.“With the launch of the Roadster and the Road Glide Special, we have expanded our portfolio to aggressively tap more buyers and expand our market share in the country,” Vikram Pawah, managing director at Harley-Davidson India told Financial Chronicle after the launch.Harley-Davidson, which has sold a total of 12,000 motorcycles since entering Indian high-end luxury bike growing market in 2010 is the market leader with about 60 per cent market share.Headquartered at Gurgaon, Haryana, it sells 13 models through its 23 independent dealerships across India."Our latest offerings demonstrate Harley-Davidson's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products that cater to our customers' demands in India and reinforce our position as the leader in the premium motorcycle segment," Pawah asserted.He said the introduction of the Milwaukee-Eight engine in the Touring lineup is a direct response "to the voice of Harley-Davidson customers around the world and we are thrilled to bring the same to India".The all-new Milwaukee-Eight engine delivers more power, quicker throttle response, purer sound, a smoother ride and an improved motorcycling experience for riders and passengers while retaining the iconic look, sound and feel of its predecessors.The Milwaukee-Eight name pays homage to its 8-valve design (4 valves per cylinder) and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the home of Harley-Davidson and location of the factory where the engines are produced. Milwaukee-Eight engines is offered in two displacements and two variations. Milwaukee-Eight 107 (107 CID, 1745cc) features precision oil-cooled cylinder heads for the Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and Road King bikes. The Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 (114 CID,1870cc) features liquid-cooled cylinder heads for the CVO touring bike.The company also launched ABS equipped Street 750 Motorcycle priced at Rs 4.91 lakh at Delhi showroom Delhi). It now comes with a new tank badge and optional two-tone schemes.With this, all the 2017 edition of the 13 models it sells in India will now be equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS), the company said.Pawah said Harley-Davidson brand is growing double-digit in India despite stiff completion from international competitors.