LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Guarantee scheme back to deal with piles of Rs 500/1000 notes

By PTI Nov 24 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: News
The Reserve Bank today said massive accumulation of now invalid Rs 500/1000 notes at various banks and chests is putting strain on processing capacities and storage facilities, while reviving its 'guarantee scheme' to deal with the problem.

The central bank said in view of the problem of mounting deposits it has decided to revive the Guarantee Scheme wherein banks can deposit the notes directly with the offices of RBI under whose jurisdiction they are located.

The notes will remain in the vaults of RBI, under the lock and key of the depositing banks till taken up for examination.

"As you (banks) are aware there is a massive accumulation of SBNs at branches of banks and currency chests putting strain on processing capacities and storage facilities. This is slowing down the deposit of accumulated SBNs into chests," it said through a notification.

Under the scheme aimed to decongest the storage facilities at banks, RBI will provide credit to their current accounts maintained with RBI.

Thereafter, if any shortage, counterfeit note, mutilated note, is detected during detailed processing at RBI, the value of the same will be recovered from the bank concerned.

The old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 have lost their legal tender characteristic from November 9. Holders of the currency have option to exchange them with new ones or deposit in bank accounts.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Shaky ground
    Trump’s decision to withdraw from TPP will change the global economic & trade matrix

    US President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 12-member trans pacific partnership (TPP) immediately after he assumes office on Ja

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> And The game continues

Man is a prisoner of his past, but so are ...

Ananda Majumdar

The penny has dropped

In Indian politics, just like on the stock market, there ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter