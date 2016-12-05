GST a tall order as experts see another logjam

The road to goods and services tax (GST) seems to be a full of potholes. A day after the tug-of-war between the Centre and the states over dual control in the new tax regime, tax experts said the proposal to allow states to administer integrated GST (IGST) is unconstitutional.



“The Centre has exclusive jurisdiction over IGST. There is a debate going on whether assessees with turnover between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore should be exclusively administered by the states. This administrative arrangement is unconstitutional as states can only collect central GST (CGST) and state GST (SGST). Any inter-state GST cannot be collected by the state by virtue of Art 269A (1),” a tax expert said.



Explaining it further, he said that the Constitution permits the Centre to assign collection of CGST by states. Therefore, the states can be empowered to collect CGST and SGST without any fiscal limit so long as the transaction is intra-state. “But all inter-state transactions requiring payment of IGST have to be collected by the Centre from every taxable person and with respect to every taxable transaction. This can not be delegated to the states unless constitution is amended,” he said.



MS Mani, senior director, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, seemed to be slightly differing with the interpretation and said that IGST not being assignable to state is only a financial arrangement and had nothing to do with control.



“That interpretation will be a strictly technical interpretation without any practical application. The way I look at it, the best precedent of IGST is the present central sales tax (CST).



“The CST is again a central Act passed by Parliament. All revenues go to the Centre but every state administers it,” he noted.



The divergent views have come at a time when the Centre and the states have already differed on power to control service tax assessees and compensation and the logjam has continued even after multiple sessions of the meeting of the GST Council, the all-powerful joint forum comprising central and state finance ministers. Moreover, some of the states such as Kerala and West Bengal have taken strong positions after demonetisation of high-value notes demanding to assess its impact on their revenue in the new tax regime.



It was widely expected that the Council will approve all the supporting legislations – CGST, SGST, IGST and another law on compensation to states in a meeting on Saturday – but none could come through. The next meeting of the GST Council has been scheduled on December 11-12 amid hopes that the supporting laws to be passed by the Centre could be taken up during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.



