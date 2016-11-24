GST set to miss April 1 deadline

The political fallout of demonetisation and delay in resolving the contentious issue of dual control and cross-empowerment of tax authorities could delay the launch date of goods and services tax (GST) by at least three months to July, 2017.The Centre on Wednesday deferred the meeting of GST Council, the top decision-making body in the new indirect tax regime, to December 2-3 with states demanding more time to examine the revised model GST law. Official sources said the law ministry has also sought time to review the law.An industry executive, who did not wish to be named, said the opposition may question the government’s ability to implement the GST, the biggest tax reform, given the way the demonetisation exercise has been handled.The development has come days after the Centre and the states hardened their positions on the power to control service tax assessees in the new tax regime.They decided to meet on November 25 but it is now almost clear that the impasse continues, leading to postponement of the crucial meeting. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had earlier hoped that all major issues related to goods and services tax (GST) would be resolved by November 22 but that deadline has now been missed.“States have suggested some changes in return rules in the GST law. They also wanted some changes in the wording of compensation law. We hope to do it in a week’s time before we meet again. As of now, the GST implementation sche­dule is on track,” an official said.Industry experts attributed the possible delay in rollout of GST to demonetisation, industry demand to push the launch date by six months and holding issues in the model GST law.“All things put together I go back to my original prediction that GST would be implemented from July 1, 2017,” said Amit Kumar Sa­r­kar, partner, Grant Thornton India. The tax expert also said the political angle cannot be ruled out following the uproar over demonetisation by opposition parties. “The goodwill among states has perhaps turned into bad-will,” he said.Most of the opposition parties have joined hands to take pot-shots on prime minister Narendra Modi and the government over faulty implementation of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal.Racing against time, the government is planning to introduce the key GST legislations – central GST, integrated GST and compensation law as money bills – in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The move is aimed at getting the bill passed in the Upper House where the Baharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) does not have a majority.“The meeting has been postponed for a week. If they (the Centre and the states) agree on the law in the next week we still have a chance. Otherwise, it will be really very difficult,” said Bipin Sapra, partner, indirect tax, at EY India. “Unless and until we have the final law which is cleared and passed in this winter session it will be very difficult to implement GST from April 1 because industry will also need a clear law to really change their systems,” he added.