GST may be tabled in Parliament today

The government is likely to table supplementary goods and services tax legislations in Parliament on Monday. Sources said C-GST, I-GST, UT-GST and the compensation law are likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday and could be taken up for discussion as early as March 28.



Also, amendments to the excise and Customs Act to abolish various cess as well as furnishing Bills for exports and imports under the new GST regime will be placed before the House.



The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Monday to decide on the duration of discussion on the bills, the sources added.



According to the sources, the government is looking at passage of the GST bills in the Lower House by March 29 or latest by March 30.



Then, these will move to Rajya Sabha and this gives the government enough time to bring back any amendment adopted by the Upper House to Lok Sabha. The amendments can either be rejected or incorporated by Lok Sabha.



The current session of Parliament ends on April 12.



Although the legislations will be introduced as money bills, the government wants discussion in both the Houses, the sources said.



