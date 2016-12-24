GST looks distant dream

The GST Council has failed to resolve differences between the Centre and the states over the contentious issues of dual control and cross-empowerment in its seventh meeting that concluded here on Friday. It will again try to evolve a consensus over the two issues when it meets on January 3-4.



The delay in resolving the two critical issues could derail the Centre’s plan to roll out goods and services tax (GST) from April 1.



However, the Council made some progress as it cleared model GST law (primary draft of central and state GST) and draft compensation law.



The division of tax administration between the Centre and the states has emerged as a thorny issue, with states such as West Bengal insisting on complete control over the administration of assessees with annual turnover below Rs 1.5 crore. On the other hand, the Centre is pushing for equal division of all assessees between them to ensure a single interface with any authority in line with the Constitutional amendment.



The Centre has mooted the idea of cross-empowerment that would allow both the authorities to work in tandem on key functions of audit and registration of new assesses.



“We will meet on January 3 and 4 on the issue of integrated GST and dual control. Our effort is to implement the GST law as soon as possible,” finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters at the conclusion of the meeting.



As per the agreement reached, states will be fully compensated for their losses that might result from the implementation of the GST in the initial five years. Compensation will be paid every two months.



“Compensation law has been approved,”Jaitley said, adding, “States would be compensated for 100 per cent of the losses attributable to the implementation of GST.”



"The basic draft of that has been approved. There was one clause in particular about the source of the compensation fund whose language will be redrafted and the legally vetted language will be placed before the next meeting of Council," he said.



Asked whether states have sought more GST compensation following demonetisation, Jaitley said the compensation is only related to GST implementation.



Asked if demonetisation could derail GST discussion, he said, "We are living in a real world and politics is part of the real world and at the end of the day one has to assume that elected representatives in Centre and states have a sense of responsibility. So far, despite initial divergence of views it all ends with convergence".



Jaitley also said that he would have budget consultation with state FMs on Jan 3 and 4 after discussion over GST issues.



On Thursday, the first day of the two-day meeting, the Council had reached a broad consensus on the model GST tax law, barring four-five issues. Most of the 197 clauses were cleared by the Council.



The empowered committee of state finance ministers, which met after the Council meeting, approved proceedings of the day.



The Parliament has amended the Constitution for the introduction of GST, which seeks to subsume various state and central levies.



The Centre is keen to implement GST from April 1 but the deadline looks difficult given that CGST, IGST and compensation laws have to be approved by parliament while states legislatures’ nod is needed for SGST.



The Centre had hoped to secure parliamentary approval for GST-related legislations during the winter session. However, consensus could not be reached over draft legislations in time.



