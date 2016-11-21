LoginRegister
GST law to have clause to tackle profiteering

By FC Policy Bureau Nov 21 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The revised goods and services tax (GST) bill may have an anti-profiteering clause to ensure companies pass on the benefits of lower taxes in the new indirect tax regime to consumers. “Some mechanism to ensure that consumers get benefits of lower taxes under GST is being considered,” said an official.

The official said many manufactured goods should be cheaper in the new tax regime with most positive impact expected to be seen in the automobile sector. Giving example of a car currently priced at Rs 5 lakh, he said the ex-showroom price could come down by as much as Rs 35,000.

“If manufacturers do not pass on this benefit how wo­uld GST help consumers? Therefore, an anti-profiteering mechanism has to be in place,” the official said.

Another official, who attended an informal meeting of state finance ministers over the weekend, said a committee of officers has been tasked to make list of goods that would be exempted from GST. They have also been asked to suggest suitable slab for other items in the four-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent agreed by the GST council.

As the GST council will discuss the model GST law at its meeting on November 25 the anti-profiteering measure could also come for their consideration.

The government is wary of inflationary pressure in the initial phase of GST implementation given the experience of various countries that rolled out the uniform tax regime in recent times. Hence, it wants to take necessary steps before hand to contain spike in prices of goods and services.

At present, almost 60-70 per cent of goods attract average tax of about 27 per cent. In many cases, it is 30-32 per cent. This rate is expected to come down as the new indirect tax structure is rolled out on April 1, 2017.

