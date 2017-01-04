GST jumble States demand tax on high sea sales

The goods and services tax (GST) on Tuesday hit a fresh hurdle with states demanding taxation rights for sales in high seas and also increasing the number of items on which cess is to be levied to compensate for revenue loss in the new indirect tax regime.



The GST council, joint forum of Centre and states, did not even discuss the most vexed issue of dual-control on the first day of the two-day meeting, suggesting April 1 deadline to roll out the ‘one nation, one tax’ is a distant possibility. The contentious issue would now be discussed on Wednesday.



At the eighth meeting of council, coastal states insisted for rights to levy GST on trade of goods within 12 nautical miles offshore, holding up the draft law for levy of integrated GST on the inter-state trade. They want the number of items that would attract cess to be increased as states would need higher compensation due to adverse effect of demonetisation on their tax collections. Against earlier projection of Rs 55,000 crore, the compensation amount is now likely to rise to Rs 90,000 crore.



“All the coastal states, irrespective of parties, came together to say that they must have 12 nautical miles in the state jurisdiction. The draft IGST law was looking at having that taxation rights with Ce­ntre,” Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said.



Mitra said some states earn as much as Rs 600 crore and Gujarat gets Rs 1,200 crore revenue from ta­xing sales in high seas. On the GST rollout in April, he said the co­uncil didn’t even touch upon the issue of dual control, which was fundamental to the GST rollout. Also tax slabs on 1,500 items have remained to be decided.



“We can’t have a GST that is non-sustainable, flawed, and states will not give up their rights along with the Centre to bring it into effect,” Mitra said.



Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia suggested that for the launch of a reform like GST, the Centre has to think in moderate terms. “I don’t think GST can happen in April, there may be one or two months delay,” he said.



The GST council also met almost half a dozen industry representatives, including those from banking and insurance, IT and aviation. Industry experts said there were several open issues for the service sector and the industry but they hope that these would be addressed in the final legislation. “However, the key issue of ‘dual control’ was not taken up, which really is the crux of the contention. Any movement forward would be contingent upon the agreement on this issue,” said Pratik Jain, partner and leader at PwC India.



Agreed MS Mani, senior director (indirect tax), Deloitte Haskins & Sells, “The issue of dual control is a critical issue, which has eluded consensus in earlier meetings of the council and it is hoped that the issue will be resolved tomorrow . This issue is very critical from a business perspective as there needs to be complete clarity for business houses on the control framework of the GST legislation”



Kerala FM Issac Thomas in a tweet after the meeting said ‘cess on #GST rate will be imposed on items other than demerit, luxury goods to compensate states for revenue loss from #GST”.



