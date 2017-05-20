GST council finalises tax rate on services

Metro and local train travel, non-AC train tickets, healthcare and education will be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levy while economy class air tickets and air-conditioned rail journey and transport services will attract the lowest rate of 5 per cent, potentially providing a big relief to the middle class.



There is more for PLUs, or people like us, to cheer. A meal in a non-airconditioned restaurant will cost an extra 12 per cent in taxes in the new regime while an outing at an air-conditioned restaurant and those serving alcohol will cost 18 per cent in taxes, significantly lower from the current tax level of over 30 per cent. The decisions were taken by the GST Council, which met for the second day in Srinagar on Friday to decide tax rates on services.



Restaurants with an annual turnover of less than Rs 50 lakh will fall under the 5 per cent tax slab. Hotels and lodges with tariffs of less than Rs 1,000 a day will be exempted from GST and those with a room rate of between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 will be taxed at 12 per cent. Those with tariff of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 will attract 18 per cent tax rate. The GST rate for hotels with tariff above Rs 5,000 will be 28 per cent. Services provided by 5-star hotels to their customers would attract the highest rate of 28 per cent. The high tax rate could hurt the tourism industry, warned experts.



Services have also been divided into four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 under GST as has been done in the case of goods. Ironically, the new tax system, that is to establish a uniform market across the country, has actually converted services from a single rate taxation of 15 per cent current to a new four-tier tax regime.



Cinema tickets will now be subjected to a 28 per cent tax rate. Entertainment tax will be merged with service tax and a composite 28 per cent levy will be charged on cinema services as well as on gambling or betting at race courses. While the rate proposed for cinema halls is lower than 40 to 55 per cent as per current incidence, it might not lead to a reduction in tariffs on cinema tickets as states continue to hold the right to levy local charges on them.



The multi-tier service tax structure decided by the GST Council is a historic step in a country where a single flat rate of 15 per cent has been in practice so far.



Telecom and financial services will be taxed at a standard rate of 18 per cent. Transport services will be taxed at 5 per cent. This rate will apply to cab aggregators like Ola and Uber as well as those who currently pay 6 per cent tax. E-commerce players like Flipkart, Snapdeal will have to deduct 1 per cent TCS (tax collected at source) while making payments to suppliers. There will be no tax on lottery.



Tax on gold and precious metals will be taken up at the next meeting of the Council on June 3. “GST in relation to the service sector was completely adopted in today’s meeting,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said while briefing the media after the meeting. “In the services sector, depending on the nature of the service, and for special reasons, various categorisations have been made,” he added.



Jaitley said that the current exemptions on services such as healthcare and education will continue, and the overall impact on services costs after GST will be non-inflationary. “The weighted average and given the large number of exemptions, the impact (inflationary) will be significantly below that. Keep one fact in mind that they will also start getting the input credit of goods consumed,” he said.



GST on services was the main item discussed at the GST meet on Friday, he said, adding that most service tax exemptions will be grandfathered and they will continue. The finance minister said that July 1 will be the rollout date for GST. “We are in a state of readiness,” he said.



Rajeev Dimri, leader, indirect tax, BMR & Associates LLP, said, “Given that companies have not been given a long lead time after announcement of rates, the government looks serious about meeting the GST rollout deadline.”



Some tax experts also expressed the fear that implementation of GST could end up making services costlier for end-users given that the standard rate has been kept at 18 per cent, higher than the flat rate of 15 per cent currently applicable.



Krishan Arora, Partner, Grant Thornton India, said, “Barring essential services which have been kept at 5 per cent, retention of 18 per cent standard rate for most services currently falling at 15 per cent would make such services a bit costlier for end consumers.”



Sachin Menon, national head, indirect tax, KPMG, said, “While exemption to healthcare and education is a welcome move, the increase in the GST rate for telecom and financial services will be negative for the sector. Multiplicity of tax rates for services will add complexity to the compliance in GST regime.”



“Levying GST at the demerit rate of 28 per cent for 5-star hotels could be a dampener for the tourism sector especially in cases of business travel in a state where the recipient does not have registration, Menon said.



