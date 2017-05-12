LoginRegister
You are here » Home » FC Weekend

GST best bet to improve finances, says report

By FC Bureau May 12 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
The introduction of GST will have economy-wide ramifications and holds the “best bet” for state governments to improve their finances without cutting productive expenditure, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The Goods and Services Tax regime is likely to champion a new course for cooperative federalism in India, focusing on collaboration between the Centre and states, it said. “Introduction of GST would have economy-wide ramifications in terms of growth, inflation, government finances and external competitiveness over the medium-term," RBI said in 'State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2016-17'. Referring to the challenges, it said GST implementation should be addressed through a robust dispute resolution mechanism and the Goods and Services Tax Network is expected to provide the necessary IT infrastructure to all stakeholders. GSTN is the IT backbone of the country's largest tax reform which is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1.

“GST remains the best bet for state governments in returning to the path of fiscal consolidation without compression of productive expenditure," it said. It further said that from a medium term perspective, debt sustainability of states is likely to be the key factor in shaping the evolving contours their finances.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM FC WEEKEND

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Uncertain future
    The Indian IT industry, faced with the prospect of layoffs, needs to innovate

    Multiple factors seem to have stumped India’s famed IT industry, where layoffs stare at it in the face like never before.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : FISHING FOR PIOUS PIRANHA

Masters of intrigue and subterfuge, the Indian Princes through linkages ...

Urs Schoettli

Bridge or wall?

On May 9, the voters of the Republic of Korea ...

Zehra Naqvi

Ghosts of disasters yet-to-­come

Ebenezor Scrooge, the unforgettable miser from Charles Dickens’s classic A ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter