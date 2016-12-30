Gross NPA in H1 up by 1.3%, but Patel says banking system stable

The more things change, the more they remain the same. When viewed in the context of India’s banking system, it remains imperiled as it continues to face “significant” levels of stress with asset quality deteriorating further.



However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel believes that despite these pain points accentuating, the financial system remains stable overall after moves to enhance transparency. In twice a year ‘Financial Stability Report’, released on Friday, Patel is quoted as saying this.



The report noted the gross non-performing advances ratio of commercial banks — a measure of stress in the sector — had increased to 9.1 per cent in September from 7.8 per cent in March, pushing the overall stressed assets ratio to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent. For the six-month period under review, the gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) are actually up by 1.3 per cent, suggesting that while the levels of transparency continue to improve and the elephants and camels hidden under the banking carpet continue to be revealed due to the riot act read by the previous governor Raghuram Rajan, the wound still festers.



The governor also cautioned that there is “little room” for complacency and it is important to guard against sporadic volatility in financial markets. The Reserve Bank further said that the banking stability indicator shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity. The business growth of banks remained subdued with public sector banks (PSBs) continuing to lag their private sector peers. System level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on y-o-y basis in the first half of 2016-17. PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets.



“The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of SCBs increased to 9.1 per cent in September 2016 from 7.8 per cent in March 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent. The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality,” said the central bank. The RBI added that stressed assets levels could increase further under baseline case scenarios, especially at state-run lenders, but the overall financial system remained stable after recent moves forcing banks to account for the true extent of bad loans in their balance sheets. Patel’s foreword captures the trauma, “While the domestic banking sector continues to face significant levels of stress partly reflecting legacy issues, on balance, enhanced transparency has helped to reinforce the stability of India’s financial system.”



It further said the macro stress test shows that GNPA ratio of banks “may increase further” under assumed baseline macro scenarios.



The public sector banks may record the highest GNPA ratio and lowest capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) among bank-groups although the CRAR at the system as well as bank-group levels is expected to remain above the regulatory required minimum.



On macro-financial risks, it said that in the external sector, the narrowing of the CAD partly reflects the external spillovers in the form of sluggish trade growth.



"The decline in the flow of remittances is also a concern. Going ahead, capital flow, more than trade, is likely to influence the exchange rate," it said. Patel also said domestic economic conditions remained "stable", adding India had seen "significant moderation" in inflation, although he also noted growth momentum "has slackened" recently. The RBI Governor also endorsed India's shock move last month to remove higher-value notes from circulation, saying it would "impart far reaching changes," including in boosting digital payments, while acknowledging "the short-term disruptions in certain segments of the economy and public hardship."



The RBI this month unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged, saying the economic impact from the so-called demonetisation action would prove just transitory. The other emergent theme from the report is that GST and demonetisation have the potential to transform the economy, "notwithstanding some inconvenience to public and momentary adverse impact on growth".



"The measures such as transition to the nationwide GST and the withdrawal of legal tender status of specified bank notes (old Rs 500/Rs 1,000) could potentially transform the domestic economy, notwithstanding some inconvenience to public and the momentary adverse impact on growth," RBI said. The governor was quoted as saying that the currency swap "will impart far reaching changes going forward". "It is expected to significantly transform the domestic economy in due course in terms of greater intermediation, efficiency gains, accountability and transparency through increasing adoption of digital modes of payments, notwithstanding the short-term disruptions in certain segments of the economy and public hardship," he added.



It also said that with the implementation of global regulatory reforms, most of the major international banks have become more resilient in terms of capital and liquidity. However, risks of divergence from the demanding global standards amidst discriminatory treatment of foreign financial institutions seem to have increased. Globally, some risks inherent in banks may be getting transferred to other segments of the financial markets due to increased regulatory scrutiny and elevated capital requirements for banks.



As per the RTP 2015-16, the performance of banking sector remained subdued during 2015-16 amidst rising proportion of banks' delinquent loans, consequent increase in provisioning and continued slowdown in credit growth. However, banks' retail portfolios registered double-digit growth during the year.



During 2015-16, banks' interest earnings and non-interest incomes were adversely affected, which led to a more than 60 per cent drop in net profits for the banking sector. Banks' return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) showed a substantial decline as compared to the previous year even as the PSBs reported negative RoA, it said.



