The great oil consolidation

The prospect of merger of public sector oil companies that could give shape to an energy behemoth that would rival some of the energy giants worldwide – an on-off suggestion that has been doing the rounds for over 12 years – got a hefty push when finance minister Arun Jaitley indicated, in his budget speech that the government is considering bundling of all oil public sector enterprises (PSEs) into one giant unit. “We propose to create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies,” he said.



The finance minister’s statement in the budget speech has already started a flurry of activities the oil ministry and among public sector oil companies exploring various avenues to create a domestic oil behemoth. Various options have been thrown on the table.



First, as the finance minister said in his budget speech, to create one large integrated public sector oil giant by merging close to 13 entities. But this idea has already been turned down by oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has said that he is not in favour of putting all eggs in one basket. In 2005, the mega merger plan was also rejected an advisory committee on synergy in energy headed by V. Krishnamurthy.



The next best option, which is also being worked out now, is to look at not one but two or more such companies with presence in entire value chain of the oil business. This route will involve bringing together two sets of upstream and downstream companies to create two large public sector integrated oil entities on the lines of the Chinese model that has the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC).



But the government wants to tread cautiously on this route too. Sources said that consolidation of state-owned oil entities may be started with oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation acquiring country’s third-biggest fuel retailer HPCL by purchasing entire government equity in the company (51.11% now) in a Rs 44,000 crore deal with an open offer later to acquire additional 26 per cent in the equity. This could be followed up later by bringing even BPCL into the ONGC fold.



There are only six major companies in the sector – ONGC and Oil India Ltd being the oil producers, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), HPCL and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) in refinery business and GAIL in midstream gas transportation business. All these companies would form part of the consolidation exercise now being given a fresh thrust by the NDA government.



But the idea of merger is not new. More than 12 years back a proposal to merge oil PSUs was first mooted by the then oil minister Mani Shankar Aiyar. But Aiyar’s idea was spiked by an official committee that studied the matter in 2005 but felt that a merger or formation of the holding company was not advisable at that juncture.



The proposal was again revived in 2014 by the BJP-led government, but again in September 2015 a high-level panel on recast of public sector oil firms did not favour mergers to create behemoths and instead suggested greater autonomy by transferring government shareholding in oil PSUs to a professionally-managed trust.



An idea was also mooted a few months back to merge them to create a behemoth that would not just compete globally but also withstand oil price volatility by using profits from refining business when oil prices are low to make up for losses in upstream and vice versa.



Is mega merger involving 13 state-owned oil firms worthwhile?



The finance minister’s budget speech started with the idea of creating one large state-owned oil entity that could rival global oil and gas giants such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, CNPC and bag larger share of global energy to meet the needs of world's third largest oil consumer.



If this has to be achieved it would involve creating an energy sector behemoth by merging some of the 13 state-owned oil firms. In size terms this merger would create a company with a combined market capitalisation of about $ 80 billion (based on performance of top eight listed state-owned oil and gas companies), making it ninth largest globally. The combined entity will be larger than Rosneft of Russia and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and would be on the lines of structures developed by Aramco of Saudi Arabia or Russia’s Gazprom.



In 2015-16, all state oil firms together reported a profit of Rs 45,500 crore on revenues of Rs 9,32,000 crore. They had planned a capital expenditure of Rs 87,600 crore in the current fiscal. In a vertical merger, this entity could also rival the likes of Russia's Rosneft ($ 60 billion in market cap) and UK's BP Plc ($ 92 billion) in market value.



But experts have already called the proposed merger a monumental exercise that would be difficult to implement given the work culture of different PSUs. “Speculation over the merger of oil PSUs has been doing the rounds for the last few years but has failed to get consensus. It needs to be seen if there is development following the finance minister’s budget speech,” said an industry expert not willing to be named.



Even oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not to go ahead with the idea of a single oil entity as it would completely expose the system to market play with little control.



“Merger is a terrible idea. While private companies often grow through mergers and acquisitions, this is difficult to achieve in a public sector enterprise operating in India The cultural differences between two units can be a huge obstacle to capturing the gains of synergy,” said Kirit Parikh, former Planning Commission member and well known oil and gas expert.



“Rather than merger, the government should unbundle the oil PSEs more, while finding alternate means of reaping the envisaged gains of bundling. We should not enter a situation where inefficiency in one activity is hidden by efficiency of another,” he added.



Two integrated oil companies



With idea for one integrated large-sized company again not finding support either from experts or from the government, the talk has now begun of creating two vertically-integrated oil companies with presence entire in value chain such as exploration and production, refining and marketing and petrochemicals.



Sources said that the oil ministry has begun initial discussions to explore the possibility of merging the largest entity in a segment with smaller players in others areas so that two public sector integrated oil companies could be created. Taking this route, it is felt, would also create entities having sufficient muscle to address the issue of energy security by aggressive buys while at the same time strike good bargains on better terms for sourcing oil from international markets.



So, while the smaller cousin of oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) – Oil India Ltd (OIL) – may be considered for merger with the country’s largest oil refiner and marketing entity Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), relatively smaller refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation could be merged with the biggest upstream entity, ONGC.



If the government adopts this model, the one led by ONGC would have annual revenue in excess of Rs 4.5 lakh crore while the other led by IOC would be relatively smaller but strong nevertheless with an annual revenue of over Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Both the entities will also have large presence in oil retail with a network of pumps and refining and petrochemical facilities that is driving growth of oil PSUs currently.



While the merger of GAIL India, the gas transportation utility, is also being discussed, views are divided over whether to involve it in the process. It is felt transportation and marketing of gas is a niche area that could provide the necessary backbone to the entire industry rather than become a part of one integrated entity.



“The bigger size of balance sheet in the oil and gas industry is definitely advantageous in terms of optimised resource utilisation, hedge against price fluctuation and ability to go for acquisitions. But it has to be done properly to realise these synergies. Change in management and governance processes will have to be given due attention,” said Debasish Mishra, a partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmasu India.



The twin company structure was exactly the proposal mooted when Mani Shankar Aiyar was at the helm in the oil ministry. That proposal talked about merging HPCL and BPCL with ONGC, and OIL with IOC to create two large integrated oil and gas corporations. But Aiyar’s idea was spiked by the Krishnamurthy committee that studied the matter in 2005 but felt that a merger or formation of the holding company was not advisable at that juncture.



The proposal was revived in 2014 by the BJP-led government, but again in September 2015 a high-level panel on recast of public sector oil firms did not favour mergers to create behemoths and instead suggested greater autonomy by transferring government shareholding in oil PSUs to a professionally managed trust.



“Oil imports constitute a lion’s share of India’s overall imports and the proposed creation of an ‘Integrated Oil Sector Major’ creates that fire-power for India to own and invest in a stable oil supply chain,” said Manish Aggarwal, partner and head of energy and natural resources, KPMG in India.



Take one step at a time



Following the issues attached with merging oil companies, some of which are the largest PSUs in the country, the government is now thinking on the lines of trying the merger route one at a time. Under this, sources said, ONGC could be the first test case that would be asked to buy the entire government stake in HPCL. If this merger goes successfully, BPCL could also be considered to be brought into the fold followed by looking at merging OIL with IOC.



Sources said that a holding company structure is also being explored that would allow smaller companies to become subsidiaries. “A different set of ideas is on the table and the best option would be given a go ahead first,” said a government official privy to the development.



