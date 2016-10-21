LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Graft case: Pak SC notice to Sharif, others

By PTI Oct 21 2016 , Islamabad

Tags: News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members in the Panama Papers leaks case, acting on petitions seeking his disqualification over alleged corruption and illegally possessing assets abroad.

The court heard several petitions, including by Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which accused Sharif and his family members of illegally transferring money abroad after the Panama Papers leaks showed his family of possessing properties in the UK.

In addition to Sharif, the court also issued notices to his daughter Maryam, sons Hasan and Hussain,

son-in-law Muhammad Safdar, finance minister Ishaq Dar, director general of federal investigation agency, chairman of federal board of revenue, and the attorney general.

The three-judge SC bench, consisting of chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, justice Ijazul Ahsan and justice Khilji Arif Hussain, adjourned the case for two weeks after initial hearing.

Cricketer-turned-politic-ian Khan, who is leading the alleged corruption case against Sharif, was present in the court. Later taking to reporters, he said Sharif was behaving like a king but he would make him accountable before the law. Khan also hoped that the hearing of the case would be completed soon as “justice delayed is justice denied”.

“We hope that the case's proceedings will reveal details of several issues that were concealed from the nation,” said Khan, who has given a call to lockdown Islamabad on November 2 to force the prime minister to resign.

He said it was his constitutional right to hold protest and warned of consequences if government tried to stop or detain him.

According to the Panama Papers, three of Sharif's four children — Maryam, Hasan and Hussain — were owners of offshore companies and “were owners or had the right to authorise transactions for several companies.”

Sharif and his family have dismissed the allegations of money laundering and denied any wrongdoing, but the opposition is demanding an independent probe.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter