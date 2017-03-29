LoginRegister
Govt working on long term strategic plans for development

By PTI Mar 29 2017 , New Delhi

Long term strategic plans are being prepared for overall development of the country and consultations with states and other stakeholders have been completed with respect to these proposed initiatives, the government said today.

"For overall development of the country, a long term vision with 15 years perspective up to 2030, a seven-year strategy for achievement of the national development agenda (from 2017-18 to 2023-24) and with a three-year Action Plan are under preparation.

"Consultations have been done with the states and other stakeholders for this exercise," Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Various sub-groups of Chief Ministers have already submitted reports relating to rationalisation of centrally- sponsored schemes, skill development and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"Two Task Forces on Agriculture Development & Elimination of Poverty in India have also finalised their recommendations," he added.

