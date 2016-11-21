'Govt won't be aggressive,but will not take things lying down'

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the recent surgical strike across the LoC has put forth the message that the government will not be aggressive, but at the same time will also not take things lying down.



"Surgical strike has given a message that Indian government will not be aggressive but will also not take things lying down," Parrikar told reporters here, when asked asked about his take on the Army's action in September against terror camps and the recent rise in ceasefire violations across the border.



He was talking to mediapersons after the commissioning of new warship 'INS Chennai' here today.



When asked about growing indigenisation of technology in ship building and missiles, the Defence Minister said, "We want to achieve 75 per cent indigenisation of technology at least. One must not forget that 100 per cent indigenisation of such technology is not possible anywhere in the world."



Parrikar also said that the need is to increase the speed to clear the backlog of projects.



"Most of the defence projects are streamlined and the waiting period for their commencement and completion has come down drastically. We need to increase the speed and focus on projects more so that we will complete the backlog. Synergy of various departments has helped to achieve it," he said.



Earlier, Parrikar commissioned 'INS Chennai', the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class.



Built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, the ship's construction also marks the end of the Project 15A to build Kolkata-class guided missile destroyers.



