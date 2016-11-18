Govt wades into Tata-Mistry war

As the no-holds barred fight continues between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry after the boardroom coup that saw Mistry’s ouster as chairman of the over $100 billion conglomerate, more trouble seems to be in store for the group with income tax (I-T) department serving notice to Tata Trusts for tax avoidance. What was essentially sniping between the two has now widened with Mistry allegedly involving government machinery in the battle.



All Tata Trusts together hold 66 per cent shares of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the group firms including blue-chip companies TCS, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.



The tax authority has issued summons to the executive trustee of Tata Trusts, R Venkataramanan, asking him to explain misuse of tax exemption granted to the Trusts for charitable purpose. The action is based on a 2013 report of national auditor Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that claimed Trusts were making super profits while spending less for charitable purposes.



A Tata Trusts official spokesperson confirmed to FC that it had received notice from the I-T department but noted that the Trusts are exempt from paying income tax under the I-T Act.



The CAG had in its report put some major trusts controlled by corporates in the dock and stated that they were misusing income tax exemption granted to them. It said that trusts were earning huge profit consistently after spending meagre expenditure as compared to their total income and accumulate it as surpluses.These surpluses are used for creating fixed assets for earning more profit or are transferred to other trusts rather than for charitable purposes to avoid tax. For instance, 22 trusts accumulated surpluses of Rs 819 crore ranging from 35.7 per cent to 84.8 per cent of their total income.



“Furthermore, the I-T department allowed irregular exemptions to Jamshetji Tata Trust and Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust, who invested Rs 3,139 crore in prohibited modes arising from accumulations of capital gains which involved tax effect of Rs 1,066.95 crore,” the CAG had said in the report titled Performance Audit of Exemptions to Charitable Trusts and Institutions of Union Government, Direct Taxes.



The report also said that the two Tata Trusts earned Rs 1,905 crore and Rs 1,234 crore on account of capital gains during assessment year 2009 and assessment year 2010, respectively. But they invested the same in prohibited mode of investments in contravention to the provisions of Section 13(1)(d) of the Income Tax Act. The auditor wrote to finance ministry, seeking action on the cases of tax avoidance and misuse of exemption granted to trusts.



But the timing of swift action by the tax department following removal of Cyrus Mistry, sources pointed out, was interesting and suggested that it could have been based on confidential information provided by some insider. Given the ugly spat between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry the possibility cannot be ruled out.



“This is the first time government machinery has got itself involved in Tata-Mistry fight in any manner. Only insiders would know the way the trusts have been investing into Tata group companies. So it seems that some insider has given tip-off and the IT department has acted,” the source said. According to sources, Tata Trusts executive trustee Venkataramanan would be explaining the charge to income tax authorities on Friday evening in Mumbai.



