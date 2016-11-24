Govt unveils Rs 21k-cr cash plan for farmers

Alarmed over the rising risk of cash crunch hitting sowing of the rabi crop, the government on Wednesday unveiled a Rs 21,000 crore-cash disbursal plan for farmers even as service charges were waived on debit card usage, digital transactions made through feature phones and e-tickets booked for railway journey till December end.



Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will sanction Rs 21,000 crore to farm cooperatives for onward lending to farmers.



"For the facility of agricultural operations in the current rabi season and especially for the benefit of farmers, Nabard has sanctioned a special limit of Rs 21,000 crore to district central cooperative banks," Das told reporters.



More than 40 per cent small and marginal farmers get crop loans from cooperative institutions. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank too had relaxed rules on lending to farmers, allowing Nabard to disburse up to Rs 23,000 crore to district cooperative banks for crop loans. Institutional credit meets more than 40 per cent of the requirement of small and marginal farmers.



"So the sanction of Rs 21,000 crore to the district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) will enable them to pass on or grant funds to the primary agriculture cooperatives. This will then help in meeting crop loan requirements of farmers in rabi season," he said.



Das said Nabard will sanction more money if and when required. Banks have been asked to ensure the district cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which provide loans to several farmers' cooperatives, get sufficient cash. "DCCBs will get their cash from currency chests of banks and state cooperatives," he said.



