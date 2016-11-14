Govt to take necessary steps for revival of NAFED: Rupala

The government will take necessary steps for revival of NAFED while people involved in wrongdoings in the co-operative should be punished, Minister of State for Agriculture, Purshottam Rupala said today.



Inaugurating the 63rd All India Co-operative Week organised by National Co-operative Union of India (NCUI), Rupala assured that he would take necessary steps for revival of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).



"The people who were involved in the wrongdoings during NAFED scam should be punished, but the institution should not suffer," he said.



NAFED is currently procuring pulses on behalf of the government.



NAFED had incurred bad debt of around Rs 1,600 crore in the "tie-up" businesses during 2003-06. The cooperative had provided financial support of Rs 3,945 crore to 62 private parties for trading in non-agri items and out of that, many turned defaulters.



NAFED has been incurring losses because of mounting interest liability on outstanding loans due to its failed 'tie-up business'. It has been seeking a revival package from the government to run its operation.



Rupala asked the NCUI to initiate steps to popularise co-operative model amongst youth.



He further said that the problems which farmers are facing should be brought to government notice by NCUI.



Rupala said that there is a need to consider co-operative model of development as the best model of development in the country.



In this regard, he emphasised the need to disseminate success stories of Amul among the masses.



The Minister said that forming co-operatives among small and marginal farmers having 5-10 acres of land is very important to strengthen agriculture operations in the country.



NCUI president Chandra Pal Singh Yadav said that the co-operatives could be the best agencies for implementation of government schemes and programmes.



