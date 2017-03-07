LoginRegister
Govt to standardise MRP for mineral water

By FC Bureau Mar 06 2017 , New Delhi

The government is keen to tighten its noose on companies selling packaged mineral water at very high costs at malls by printing a different maximum retail price (MRP). The Centre may soon come out with a notification making it mandatory for companies to sell same brand packaged mineral water at one price at all places, including airports, hotels and malls.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan has asked his ministry officials to ensure that companies are not able to sell the same water bottle priced between Rs 20 and Rs 100 per bottle at different locations by printing different prices on the labels, sources said.

The ministry has sought explanation from the companies selling these water bottles on different MRPs and directed that the sale price should be same at airports, hotels and malls.

Paswan tweeted that the consumer forum under his ministry has received complaints relating to different MRP being charged for packaged mineral water at different places.

He added that it had come to his notice that the companies had printed different MRPs for selling the same bottle at different places.

“Mineral water bottle will be available at the same rate at airports, hotels and malls,” the minister tweeted.

In October last year, Paswan had said that sale of packaged water and soft drinks above MRP (Maximum Retail Price) — including at airports, multiplexes and hotels — would attract stringent penal actions like fines and jail term.

This led to companies printing higher MRPs for malls and hotels.

The packaged drinking water is sold at five times higher rates at these places, while in some cases, MRP is not even written on the water bottle.

