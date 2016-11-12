Govt shuts down escape route for cash hoarders

The government crackdown on unaccounted wealth has hit cash hoarders. The income-tax department will match the family details of those depositing large amounts of cash to ensure that the now-illegal Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes are not distributed among family members. To ensure this it will match the PAN of blood relatives to track deposits.



The government had earlier warned that cash deposits of over Rs 2.5 lakh within the 50-day window will attract income tax apart from 200 per cent penalty.



To do this, the tax department will source data on cash deposits of over Rs 2.5 lakh from the RBI to identify deposits it considers suspicious. Initially, it had been said that only deposits above Rs 10 lakh will be identified.



Income tax sleuths are said to be keeping an eye out for suspicious transactions in areas they believe could see use of the banned high denomination currency notes. These include Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar in the national capital.



Excise officials have meanwhile sought details of gold stock and sale in last two days from the jewellers besides asking them for CCTV footage in their shops and showrooms. "Tax officials have asked as many as 600 jewellers across 25 cities to furnish details of gold sales," a source said.



The field formations of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are constantly monitoring possible illegal cash and gold sales amidst reports that cash hoarders purchased gold overnight using their black money.



With limited success in the government's efforts to flush out black money through the recently-concluded income declaration scheme (IDS-2016), the government on November 8 declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes illegal and gave time till December 30 to deposit the defunct notes in banks and post-offices.



In its fight against black money, one of the poll promises of the ruling party at the Centre, the government has taken a slew of measures and mounted financial surveillance.



As against 200 searches during April-October last year, the income-tax department has conducted 250 searches in the corresponding period this year seizing about Rs 570 crore.



“The cash component in the seizures has gone up. This makes us believe that people continue to have large unaccounted cash in spite of measures to curb black money, an official said.



