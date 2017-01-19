Govt should control sugar market

The Modi government’s policy has been always on fire fighting mode. It is also anti-farmer. When the Rangarajan committee submitted its report, the northern states did not consent to its suggestions. It talked about de-regulation and also suggested that there should be a consistency in export-import policy, otherwise India will lose credibility in the global market. Now they are tweaking that, which is very unfortunate.



First, the Centre implemented one part of the committee’s report by de-regulating the sugar sales. But they could not de-regulate the sugarcane price. They cannot also. For sugarcane price, the power lies with state governments, which directly deal with farmers’ issues.



But farmers suffered in last three years. There were overdues pending to be paid to farmers, losses by mills, etc. The Centre hardly came to the rescue of the farmers, who were left at the mercy of the state governments, and mill owners. Several mills were in the reds. The Uttar Pradesh government provided money from the budget to the farmers. When there were problems, the Centre did not take responsibility.



Now that due to lower cane production, sugar prices have been corrected (increased). The current sugar price should be maintained; otherwise there will be again a similar crisis as happened last year. It is obvious that the Centre must consider the interest of the consumers. But there has to be a fine balance between interests of both farmers and consumers.



If sugar is allowed at zero import duty, they will ultimately support other countries, which are facing lower prices due to surplus production. I don’t think zero import duty is advisable at this stage. Instead, it will be rather a good step to focus on anti-hoarding measures or ask mills to sell certain quantity.



Mills have sufficient production to meet the consumers’ demand this year. So, the focus should focus on internal management to keep sugar prices at the current level.



If they allow import of sugar at zero duty, it will be a political issue in Uttar Pradesh assembly poll. Even if sugar does not come, it will vitiate the environment. Samajwadi Party will definitely take it to the farmers if import duty is reduced.



The long-term solution lies in regulating the sugar sector. Sugar market should be controlled by the government as it is a very sensitive commodity, required by every household while it is made by the factories and not directly by the farmers. You cannot leave the sector to the whims of 150-300 mills, because their ultimate motive is profit. De-regulation is good, but not in an important item like sugar.



When sugar prices dipped in 2014-15 leading to cane arrears, all farmers’ organisations unanimously asked the government to bring back the control regime and to return to the release order mechanism.



There is a robust linkage between input price of sugarcane and sugar. There should be an objective analysis by a professional body, not by the CACP or any other like that.



Uttar Pradesh is paying the highest cane price to its farmers in the country and it will continue to do so as this is their (farmers’) right. It is still just a reasonable price, not very high. No government will be able to neglect the interests of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh.



As told to Prabhudatta Mishra



