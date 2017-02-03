Govt shops for Rs 1.30L cr in 3 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has moderately hiked defence acquisition budget but the Modi government has been on a spending-spree, buying equipment worth Rs 1,29,918.19 crore in the last three years from foreign vendors.



Another Rs 94,020 crore were spent in sourcing equipment from Indian companies.



Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhambre gave an indication of India’s defence spending under the Modi government while replying to a question in Parliament.



Among the 72 contracts signed by the Modi government with foreign companies, the Rs 59,000-core deal with France for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets is the biggest. More than 100 contracts were signed with the Indian companies.



One of the highlights of the Modi government’s focus in defence spending is the emphasis on ‘Make in India’ projects and opening up of the defence sector to the private sector and allowing 100 per cent FDI.



Figures show that the government’s move to open up defence sector for Indian vendors has begun to show some results. Since 2001, out of the 342 industrial licenses issues, 205 went to the Indian companies.



But since 2014 after the launch of ‘Make in India’, 116 industrial licences have been issued for manufacturing various defence equipment. Out of these, 53, covering 92 licences, have commenced production, said the minister of state.



These are the projects that have been fructified. Before reaching the final stage, a defence contract takes several months to get clearances at various levels as it goes through a multi-layered procurement process which had been so complex that it led to enormous delays and failed to check allegations of



corruption.



The government has brought a new set of procurement rules to streamline acquisitions and with a focus on swift decision making. The Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) –2016 is the guiding document for al the arms acquisition programmes.



The minister of state for defence said that during the last two financial years (2014-15 and 2015-16), 73 contracts worth Rs 72,303.34 crore were signed with Indian vendors.



In the same time period, 85 cases worth Rs 1,60,362 crore were given Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) – a key step towards the maturity of a contract – was given by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).



The figures should be seen along with the allocation made by the finance minister for acquisition in the budget for 2017-18. The defence ministry’s capital budget has been fixed at Rs 86,488.01 crore. It is only a marginal hike of around nine percent from the current financial year.



In the last budget, Rs 78,586.68 crore were allocated for defence acquisition which came down to Rs 71,700 crore in the revised estimates. After a gap, the defence ministry has again been hit by the problem of not exhausting its entire budget.



What the allocations suggest is that the finance minister has catered to the payments that would be made in the coming financial year for the contracts that have already been signed. These are the committed liabilities of the government. The amount looks inadequate if the government is able to sign some of the big purchases it has been eyeing to make.



There have been several big ticket projects that are in the pipeline. The army has lined up purchase of 145 M777 ultra light howitzers for around $700 million. The navy is looking to strengthen its submarine fleet and the air force wants to add more fighter jets. The demands of the armed forces is growing as all the three services has been in transition from the old to the new equipment.



Military hardware is at the centre of armed forces’ new philosophy to prepare for a two-front war. The purchases have to go with strengthening the research and development infrastructure in the country as idnigenisation is the road map for the future.



