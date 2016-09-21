Govt sets deadline to eliminate top LeT, JeM men operating in valley

The Central government has directed security forces to put in place a five-layer infiltration grid along the line of control and international border (IB) with Pakistan as well as to identify and eliminate top commanders of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Tayeeba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operating in the Kashmir valley “within a fixed deadline”.



The directions came from home minister Rajnath Singh during a high level meeting chaired by him on the prevailing security situation in the valley along with national security advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials from various ministries and security agencies.



The home minister, sources said, stressed on the need to plug loopholes along the LoC and the border which were being used by militants to sneak in. Recent intelligence reports suggest that as many as 100 militants had managed to infiltrate from across the border following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in early July and overall also infiltration has shown a spiralling trend.



It is suspected that the four militants involved in the Uri attack had also managed to cross over just a few hours before the strike. Apart from strengthening the anti-infiltration mechanism along the border, the Centre has also directed security forces, particularly the army, to launch a massive offensive against militant commanders active in the valley.



Sources said the security forces have been asked to zero down on these militants and eliminate them within a specific time limit. For this, multiple agencies have been asked to pool in their resources and strengthen their intelligence sharing and gathering mechanism particularly at the ground level in the valley.



Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi flew down to Srinagar to ensure that the instructions are put into immediate effect. Mehrishi met senior security officials to review arrangements at vital installations and to ensure that following the Uri incident there is no sudden spurt again in incidents of stone pelting and protests by mobs.



During the high-level meeting chaired by home minister, intelligence agencies also informed that the Uri attack was carried out under the direct command and supervision of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar. The home minister was also informed that the militants were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons which could only have been arranged by state actors, like army or ISI, in Pakistan.



Meanwhile, a preliminary examination of the GPS recovered from the slain militants has revealed that they had deleted some of the important data from the equipment particularly related to the co-ordinates and locations of the route they used for infiltration.



The GPS, which has now been seized by the national investigation agency (NIA), is likely to be sent for detailed examination to the FBI’s lab in United States.



