Govt to set up rail watchdog to fix fares

In a major step to free up rail fares from political meddling, the government has approved setting of an independent regulator that will soon start fixing tariff. At present, this responsibility lies with the railway board. Apart from tariff fixation, the watchdog will also set efficiency and performance standards.



The proposed body, the Rail Development Authority (RDA), will have a chairman and three members. It can also engage outside experts from relevant areas. The chairman and members will have a term of five years.



The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of RDA with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore. It will operate within the parameters of Railway Act 1989.



Presenting the Union budget — railways is now part of the main budget — finance minister Arun Jaitley had said in February that rail tariffs would be fixed taking into consideration costs, quality of service, social obligations and competition from other forms of transport.



Buoyed by the electoral victory in the crucial Uttar Pradesh, the BJP considers the timing of reforms most opportune now. It is ready to bear the political cost of dismantling the current way of fixing rail tariff, which causes a drain of Rs 35,000 crore on government exchequer.



The Union Cabinet also approved proposals such as cooperation between India and Bangladesh in areas like mass media, passenger cruise services and judiciary, cooperation between India and France in civil aviation and closure of Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Surakhsha Yojana.



The India-Bangladesh pact for cooperation in mass media is aimed at encouraging the exchange of experts in the field as well as cooperation between educational, training and research institutions. The operationalisation of the pact on passenger cruise services on the coastal and protocol routes between the two countries will promote people to people contact and cooperation between the two countries.



The pact on cooperation in the judicial sector provides for promoting mutual interaction among judges and officials at various levels of the judiciary through exchange visits, training and academic programmes. It will also encourage mutual exchange of information on latest developments in the field of law and justice.



"The audio-visual co-production agreement between India and Bangladesh will lead to exchange of art and culture among the two countries and create goodwill and better understanding among the peoples of both the countries,” according to an official statement. The cabinet also gave its nod to an MoU between India and France for cooperation in civil aviation.



The Cabinet also approved the pact between India and Bangladesh for fairway development of Ashuganj-Zakiganj stretch of Kushiyara River and Sirajganj-Daikhawa stretch of Jamuna River in the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route.



The Cabinet also approved the MoU between India and Australia for cooperation in the field of health and medicine.



