LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Govt to seek Trai views on auctioning spectrum every year

By PTI Feb 28 2017 , Barcelona

Tags: News
The government is looking at making spectrum auction an annual event and will reach out to sectoral regulator Trai for its recommendations, Telecom Secretary JS Deepak today said.

"We are looking for spectrum auction every year. We are very soon going to request to Trai for its recommendations," Deepak told reporters here. Once the recommendations come in, the government will then take call on the matter, he said.

"We are not worried if there is no demand for spectrum. We are interested in giving the industry an opportunity to buy spectrum," he said, adding that it is premature to talk about reducing spectrum prices.

The auction last year had seen a muted response on account of high spectrum cost.

The Department of Telecom had placed for auction radiowaves worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore in October 2016, which fetched total bids worth about just Rs 65,789 crore.

"We were late in 3G and 4G but we don't want to be deprived of 5G. We are very keen to be with the world," Deepak said.

In an interview to PTI, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of India's largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel has flagged the issue of spectrum pricing, saying it has "gone out of control" in India.

"...Spectrum pricing which in India have really gone out of control. Whatever has been paid in last 2 or 3-4 auctions is not sustainable to give the low value propositions to the customers... You want to pick up lot of money upfront, then you are compromising on roll out and investments in networks," he said.

Mittal added that if auctions don't yield the desired results, then one will have to reduce the pricing.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A tenure in the arms of Morpheus
    One is not sure how much Sinha will be remembered for protecting investor interest

    In his exit interview, Sebi chairman UK Sinha has stated that the regulator has been justly “harsh” with those threatening the integrity of the ca

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Pawn to king four

Sir Conrad Corfield, heavy hitter of the British Political Department ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Stay in harmony with nature

It’s a fact of contemporary life that you ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter