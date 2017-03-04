Govt readying plans to wipe out benami transactions

While the crackdown on black money continues, the government is readying an elaborate plan to wipe out benami transactions. It will set up special units in the tax department within next 2-3 months to identify the benami property holders and book them under the new benami Act.



The decision to create new cells came after a review meeting chaired by central board of direct taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra on actions against benami property holders.



“Existing investigation wings of the tax department are busy with different cases of illegal transactions, tax evasion and willful tax non-compliance. There is need to set up separate wings for benami properties so that prosecution happens fast,” an official said.



The tax department has been issuing stern warnings to black money hoarders to come clean by declaring their ill-gotten money under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).



In its bid to track down benami assets, the tax department has already registered over 230 cases and attached assets worth Rs 55 crore across the country. As it is armed with data on cash transactions post demonetisation, the department is set to escalate its fight against the menace in the coming months.



The newly enacted Benami Transaction Act is stricter law and provides for rigorous imprisonment up to 7 years besides a fine up to 25 per cent of fair market value of benami property. Persons who furnish false information to authorities under the Benami Act are prosecutable and may be imprisoned up to 5 years besides being liable to pay fine up to 10 per cent of fair market value of benami property.



