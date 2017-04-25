Govt plans changes in anti-corruption act

The government is planning changes in the existing anti-corruption act.



As per the proposal, it seeks to differentiate between cases of intended corruption and those stemming from misjudgment, as it looks to provide the necessary legal shield to government officials concluding commercial deals, particularly those pertaining to non-performing assets in the banking segment.



The Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha has endorsed the proposed changes in the amendment to Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the government proposes to introduce the amendment bill during the monsoon session of Parliament. The amended law, which will apply retrospectively, is meant to boost the confidence of public servants shying away from taking decisions for the fear of facing probes by investigative agencies later. It will particularly help the banking sector in tackling rising non-performing assets (NPAs) by providing immunity to bankers from legal action for any decision they take to resolve NPAs.



The changed legislation would also prevent retrospective investigation against bankers for any errors they might have committed while dealing with NPA resolution.



The gross NPAs of state-owned banks have risen by Rs 1 lakh crore during April-December 2016 to Rs 6.07 lakh crore, despite a determined push by the Reserve Bank and the government to resolve the problem of bad loans.



In fact, the level of NPA has suddenly increased over the last couple of years rising from a level of around Rs 2.6 lakh crore at the end of FY15. Experts say NPAs are rising because bankers are deferring decisions on resolution of bad loans. The government is already finalising a policy to deal with the issue of NPA and changes in act will be part of that initiative.



Eminent lawyer KTS Tulsi, said, “there is scope for clarity in existing anti-corruption law. The intention must be gathered from circumstances prevailing at the time of taking decision.” “Legal clarity will help in solving the problem of rising bad loans in state-owned banks,” he added.



On the other hand, some legal eagles said that the Act has been the cornerstone of the fight against corruption in India. It allowed the prosecution of senior government functionaries in the 2G spectrum and coal scams and its dilution will weaken the fight against corruption.



Dushyant Dave, a senior advocate, said, "the amended law can go both ways. It can also shelter the corrupt." He also added that the CBI should be more circumspect.



Significantly, the government had included similar provisions in the Coal Mines Special Provision Act of 2015 to shield coal ministry officials involved in the auction of captive coal blocks undertaken by the government in the wake of Supreme Court decision cancelling allocation of all captive coal blocks in September 2014.



Clause 28 incorporated in Chapter VI of the Act states: “No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against the central government, nominated authority, commissioner of payment or designated custodian or any person acting on their behalf, in respect of anything, which is done or intended to be done in good faith under this Act.” Clause 29 lays down that “the provisions of this Act shall have effect, notwithstanding anything inconsistent there with contained in any other law for the time being in force, or in any instrument having effect by virtue of any such law.”



Defending the proposed changes to the anti-graft Act, FM Arun Jaitley recently said that an erroneous commercial decision of a public servant could not always be seen as corrupt.



He said the current Prevention of Corruption Act was drafted in 1988 during the pre-liberalisation era in line with the erstwhile needs of the system. But the fundamentals of the anti-graft law in the liberalisation era have to be changed, where public servants, bankers and politicians are involved in taking commercial decisions now.



“What subsequently appears to be an erroneous decision in hindsight is not necessarily a corrupt decision. That distinction between an erroneous decision and a corrupt decision is very thin in the 1988 law and therefore it needs to be restructured,” Jaitley explained. “Once those amendments are brought in, even in accordance with the recommendation of the select committee, the public servants and those taking commercial decisions, including the bankers, would be sufficiently empowered without the fear of consequences in taking honest commercial decisions,” he explained.



The changes in the Act will also allow investigating agencies to first take sanction from the government before proceeding against any charge of corruption against government officials, including PSU employees. In addition, the guilt of the accused would be presumed for only offence of taking a bribe.



