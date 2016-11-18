Govt pegs shadow economy @ Rs 4L cr

In what the prime minister and his government have described as a decisive war on corruption and black money, for the very first time, it has attempted to quantify what it reckons is the size of the shadow economy. It is generally believed that the total currency in circulation in India is approximately Rs 17.77 lakh crore. As much as 86 per cent or Rs 15.64 lakh crore of this is high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 which has now been demonetised, sucking that much out of the system.



Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi explained the dynamics at work to Financial Chronicle: “There is roughly Rs 17 lakh crore in circulation. Our estimate is that approximately Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore will come back into the banking system through this scheme. Again, our assessment is that Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh crore which doesn’t return is prima facie is the black component of the currency in circulation. The idea being that if Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4 lakh crore is not deposited, it is a straight write-off, viz. the debt of the Government of India.”



The government reckons that its crackdown on cash will uncover as much as $60 billion to $74 billion of unaccounted money, the first time that prime minister Narendra Modi’s administration has put a figure on the potential size of the nation’s black cash parallel economy. Deutsche Bank in its latest report on demonetisation, quoting RBI, has stated that the old currency that will be deposited will be closer to Rs 938,000 crore, while what will remain out will be roughly 40 per cent or Rs 625,000 crore (see table).



The government expects that between Rs 400,000 crore and Rs 500,000 crore on the upper side ($60 billion to $74 billion) of now banned currency notes will not to be deposited in banks. The Attorney General made this frank admission before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. This means that about one-third of the nation’s Rs 500 and Rs 1,000- notes that were in circulation were stashed away illegally to avoid tax. In any case, Rohatgi added that with as much as Rs 10 lakh-Rs 12 lakh crore returning as deposits, “the banking system will be flush which means that they will start lending at lower interest rates, boosting both consumption and growth. This is what I told the apex court and I am very clear that its gains and benefits far outnumber the short-term pain and disruption in people's lives. Please understand that this dislocation is primarily for the next month or so, by January, things will be back on track and engines of the economy chugging again.”



Modi last week announced the decision to scrap high-value notes in his biggest steps against tax evasion and graft. Citizens have until December 30 to deposit their worthless notes in bank accounts to re-validate the amounts; big deposits will be matched against income statements and discrepancies will be investigated. Several measures have been taken to keep an eagle's eye on these deposits.



On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a fresh plea of the Centre seeking a stay on the proceedings before various high courts and other courts except the apex court against its November 8 decision to demonetise high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. A bench comprising justices AR Dave and AM Khanwilkar agreed to the contention of Rohatgi that proceedings in various courts, except the apex court, on the issue will create a lot of confusion. The bench said the matter will be heard by another bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur which is hearing a batch of PILs against the Centre's demonetisation move. This move by the government once again shows its intent and resolve to go ahead to cleanse the system and purge it of illegal cash hoards.



The apex court, on November 15, had refused to stay the government's demonetisation notification but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience. Out of the four PILs in the apex court on demonetisation issue, two were filed by Delhi-based lawyers Vivek Narayan Sharma and Sangam Lal Pandey, while two others were filed by individuals, S Muthukumar and Adil Alvi. The petitioners had alleged that the sudden decision has created utter chaos and harassment to public at large and the notification of the Department of Economic Affairs be either quashed or deferred for some time.



Data released by the Income Tax Department shows that only one per cent of Indians paid taxes in FY 2013, 80 per cent of all taxes were paid by the top 11 per cent of the individuals i.e 1.4 million persons. A distorted and narrow tax base points out to huge tax evasion in the economy. When Modi came to power, he assured India of action against black money and in fact he has now delivered on his promise. Last year we had a failed overseas tax amnesty scheme, but counterpoint that with the gangbusters Income Decla ration Scheme which has now been followed up with the demonetisation programme.



The war on black money has intensified with traditional money laundering channels -- real estate and gold -- being jammed because of these measures.



Votaries of massive medium term gains overriding short-term dislocation and disruption believe that the system is flush with the returning liquidity which is already putting pressure on deposit rates; SBI and Axis Bank taking the lead in this regard.



Of course, common folk are hit hardest as their daily lives face upheaval due to shortage of cash. Since rural and even urban India mainly transacts in cash, consumption has been garrotted, but there is no denying that it will flush out the black stash from the economy. The last week's headlines have been dominated by long queues outside ATMs and as many as 33 deaths due to this churning. The government's estimates are very much in sync with economists and analysts projections that the shadow economy is as large as 20 per cent of $2.3 trillion GDP. Others think it may be larger, ranging between Rs 300,000 crore to Rs 620,000 crore. Incidentally, this returning money will have a salutary impact on government borrowing which in turn will depress the fiscal deficit and see a lower interest rate regime. It will also help in reining in the fiscal deficit, which the finance minister has budgeted to be in the vicinity of Rs 530,000 crore for March 31, 2017. Equally a large part of the shadow economy is



already invested in bullion and real estate in India. This will remain unaccounted for even though the Department of Income Tax and other



agencies are trying to ferret this out.



