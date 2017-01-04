Govt orders safety audit for 418 coalmines

The central government has ordered safety audit of all 418 coalmines following the Jharkhand mine disaster that claimed 18 lives, said minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy and mines Piyush Goyal, here on Tuesday.



The audit would be carried out by directorate general of mining safety on a priority basis, based on size of mines, Goyal told reporters after addressing the CII national council meeting.



“We held a review meeting with Coal India and there we have taken few decisions on mine safety. We have also decided to carry out a detailed investigation into the accident (Lalmatia mine disaster), Goyal said and added, the government was committed to the zero accident target.



Initially, Goyal said 58 large mi­nes would be covered where annual composite overburden production is 1-5 million cubic metres. Ex­t­ernal expert’s inputs co­uld also be taken, he said.



Safety actions like anti-collision system for dum­pers, electronic tele-monitoring system, geo-technical cells in CIL mines for slope stability and gas-monitoring system have been taken.



On December 29, a big portion of the Lalmatia open cast coalmine in the Godda district of Jharkhand caved in claiming 18 lives. The mine was being run by Eastern Coalfields (ECL) – a subsidiary of CIL, the world's largest coal miner – and operated by Mahalaxhmi Infracontract.



Several miners and dozens of vehicles were buried in the collapse as they were heading towards the exit. But exact figure of miners and other workers buried inside is yet to be ascertained.



