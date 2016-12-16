Govt, Oppn trade charges on Advani’s second salvo

A week after BJP elder statesman LK Advani (in pic) expressed his disgust over the running of Parliament, he said on Thursday he felt like quitting his Lok Sabha membership. The outburst came after the penultimate day of the winter session of Parliament was adjourned amidst sloganeering by the treasury and opposition benches. A visibly angry Advani, who represents Gandhi Nagar in Lok Sabha, was seen complaining to his party colleagues and union ministers to ensure that the House functions.



Lok Sabha has not seen any business in the winter session following the logjam over debate on demonetisation. This was the second occasion when Advani, who has distanced himself from active politics, lost his cool over ruckus inside the House. Last week, he had protested the way the government and the opposition were behaving. “I feel like resigning,” said Advani when Trinamool Congress MP Idris Ali sought to know about his health.



“For once, for one day at least, run the House properly. Whether anyone wins or loses, the real loser in this whole mess is the Parliament itself,” the senior BJP leader told union home minister Rajnath Singh after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. He remained seated and pointed towards his party colleagues and senior government functionaries to hold talks with Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and end the stalemate. He was also heard saying that Atal Behari Vajpayee would’ve been sad after witnessing events in Parliament.



Advani’s frustration was lapped up by the opposition as an endorsement of their argument that responsibility of running the house lies on the government. “Thank you Advaniji for fighting for democratic values within your country,” tweeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, exploiting fissures in the ruling party. Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said Advaniji, being a senior parliamentarian, was disgusted with the behaviour of the opposition parties.



In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling party MPs sought a discussion on the AgustaWestland corruption scandal, citing a newspaper report claiming that a powerful political family was bribed to swing the helicopter deal. The Congress and other opposition members claimed it was unprecedented that the ruling party MPs had chosen to disrupt the house.



With only a day left, the winter session has been a washout. The opposition had demanded discussion on the hardships being faced by the people over PM Modi’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes under a rule that entailed voting. The government rejected the demand saying discussion should be unconditional. In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion had barely started but the opposition insisted that it could not go further until PM Modi sat through the proceedings. The government rejected the demand saying it was unprecedented. While the logjam continues, both the PM and Rahul Gandhi claimed that they were not being allowed to speak in Parliament. Modi told a public meeting recently that he had chosen to speak in a jan sabha (public meeting) instead of Lok Sabha.



Gandhi claimed that he was not being allowed to speak because the government was terrified of the ‘earthquake’, which would take place if he were allowed to put across his views on demonetisation. He followed it up by claiming that he had information on Modi’s personal corruption. Gandhi’s insistence on making his allegations in the Lok Sabha is said to be part of a strategy to avoid a defamation suit, said party leaders. As an MP, he enjoys privilege to speak in the house.



