Govt mulls selling more Suuti holdings in Axis, ITC and L&T

Government may sell another tranche of stakes it holds in Axis Bank, ITC and Larsen & Toubro through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, or Suuti, over a week as it looks to reach closer to the revised disinvestment target.



The government, which has cut down the disinvestment target to Rs 45,500 crore for FY17, is now looking at all possible avenues to reach closer to this target, or even exceed, given the favourable market conditions.



Sources said small portions of government stakes, between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent, in the companies could be sold through open market operations over the coming days to mobilise an additional Rs 4,000-5,000 crore.



Government now holds about 11.48 per cent of Axis Bank, 11.08 per cent of ITC and 6.55 per cent of L&T through Suuti. A 2 per cent stake sale in ITC early last month fetched the government close to Rs 6,700 crore.



“The market looks conducive for further sale of Suuti stake that would be undertaken through open market operations,” said an official privy to the development.



Sensing possible stake sale by the government, the market has started hammering the shares of the three companies. ITC shares fell 2.95 per cent to Rs 279.40 a piece at the close of trade on the NSE on Wednesday. Similarly, shares of L&T were down 1.29 per cent to Rs 1,529 and Axis Bank was down 0.57 per cent to Rs 485.50 on Wednesday.



Further sale of Suuti stakes could take the government well over the revised disinvestment target and close to the earlier budgeted target of Rs 56,500 crore. But sources said the government would desist from large stake sale this month and reserve the option of more stake sale at appropriate times in the new fiscal year. The FY18 disinvestment target is a staggering Rs 72,500 crore.



So far this fiscal year, the government has mobilised close to Rs 42,000 crore from disinvestments, including Rs 16,000 crore gathered from share buybacks by PSUs and another Rs 5,500 crore raised from two rounds of stake sale through the CPSE ETF. In addition, Oil India and EIL have also taken board approvals for share buyback, which could give over Rs 2,000 crore to the government.This would leave just a gap of about Rs 1,500 crore to be raised to meet the revised disinvestment target. The government now hopes to overshoot this target through stake sale in Suuti.



