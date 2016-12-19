Govt mulls new payment gateway

Sensing the public mood after its demonetisation drive, the government is now exploring launching yet another payment gateway to drive more people onto digital platform. The idea is creating a government-supported platform that could support electronic payments for all kinds of commercial transactions attracting the lowest transaction charges.



The use of private payment gateways attracts charges ranging from 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent of the transaction value. Banks usually levy this charge on the commercial establishments for using their platform and payment gateways for accepting e-payments from customers.



“The prime minister’s office has asked the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry to explore this option as well in addition to strengthening all other payment gateways supported by public sector banks and government departments and ministries,” said a government official privy to the development.



“This would be further discussed with other stakeholders such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks before a decision on its implementation is taken,” the official added. The measure could be announced in budget 2017-18.



A government supported payment gateway would not ensure security of transactions but could act as a catalyst to reduce charges on online payments. It could prevent surge in fees that has been a deterrent for large scale use of e-payment services by merchants as well as common people. Moreover, the government could use it offer tax rebates and cash back options to promote the usage.



Post-demonetisation, the Centre has come out with various incentives to promote digital transactions. It offered a discount at the rate of 0.75 per cent of the sale price to consumers on purchase of petrol/diesel if payment is made through digital means. Similar incentives have also been offered for digital payments for rail ticket booking, buying insurance products etc. Earlier, the government also used SBI point of sale (PoS) machine to distribute new currency notes.



All these would be come easier to implement under a universal payment gateway. Already payment gateways such as GePG (Government e-Payment Gateway) and PayGov India is being used to provide e-payment services for public transactions related to services offered by central, state government and public sector undertakings.



Pay Gov India gateway is under the oversight of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India. RuPay cards also exist under government umbrella to promote digital transactions.



The new gateway is being considered have a unified payment system that not only gives access to services offered by utilities but also supports general commercial transactions by roping in a host of traders and retailers. So it would also enable merchants accept payment by net banking, credit card, debit card and mobile banking using the new gateway. Later, an electronic bill presentment and payment platform (EBPP) and IVRS phone payment could also be brought under the gateway.



Banks such as State Bank of India also have its own payment gateways like SBI ePay Other existing players include: IndiaIdeas (BillDesk), CCAvenues, TechProcess Solutions, E-Billing Solutions (EBS), Atom Technologies, and aggregators like PayU, Citrus, Emvantage.



Apart from new payment gateway, plans are also afoot to have an universal Unified Payment Interface (UPI) that could support multiple bank operations through a single a mobile application. Aadhar database is also being planned for authenticating card/digital transactions and set up a centralised know your customer (KYC) registry to facilitate digital transactions.



