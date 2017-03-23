LoginRegister
Govt may table 4 GST bills in Parliament today: Minister

By PTI Mar 23 2017 , New Delhi

The government may table four GST supplementary legislations in Parliament today, a union minister said.

"We can do it today as well. A meeting on GST will be chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today," Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said when asked about tabling of the four GST bills in the Lok Sabha.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an infrastructure event here.

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the four GST related bills to enable roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1.

The four bills are: the Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 and the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017.

A source had told that the bills would be introduced as money bills in Parliament this week.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that he was hopeful of rolling out GST from July 1 which will create one of the world's biggest single markets and make commodities cheaper and tax evasion difficult.

Jaitley said India has "hugely" a non-tax compliant society and the government banned higher denomination notes to curb the tendency of people to deal in cash that lead to tax evasion as well as terror financing.

