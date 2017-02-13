Govt may sell HZL stake worth Rs 39,300 cr via ETF

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta group will have to shell out much more than what it seems ready to pay for the government’s residual stakes in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and Balco if the latter insists on market price.



Agarwal first in 2012 had offered Rs 17,000 crore for the stakes, which he later in March 2016 raised to Rs 25,000 crore. Since then HZL stock has surged by nearly 70 per cent. HZL has been riding the metal rally, triggered by hopes that United States under president Donald Trump would spend more funds to upgrade its creaking infrastructure. HZL’s last closing price was Rs 315.25 on BSE. Vedanta will have to pay Rs 39,300 crore for the government’s nearly 30 per cent stake in HZL alone at prevailing market price, if the government finds a way to get around the restraining order issued by the Supreme Court.



The valuation of Balco might also go up correspondingly. Since Balco is an unlisted firm, its market value will have to be assessed independently.



Meanwhile, the government plans to include Balco and Hindustan Zinc (HZL) in the second CPSE Exchange Trade Fund (ETF) that it plans to float in the coming fiscal, sources said. This will help the government sell its residual stakes in the twin companies without triggering political controversy and meet the increased disinvestments target of Rs 72,500 crore.



The government had sold 26 per cent stake in HZL to Sterlite Industries, which after merger with Sesa Goa became Vedanta group, for Rs 445 crore in 2002-03. Vedanta had been attempting to acquire the government’s remaining stake in HZL and Balco.



During the UPA regime, the matter was referred to an inter-ministerial group but a decision did not come. Though hopes were revived after new government assumed power under prime minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the matter reached the Supreme Court.



In 2016, the apex court put a stay order on the residual stake sale in Hindustan Zinc and Balco.



One tricky point for the government was find a way to offload the residual stakes that would also insulate its against potential charges of undervaluing assets to extend undue gains to the prospective buyer.



This risk could be mitigated if the stake sale happens through CPSE exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is based on a basket of public sector undertakings. When investors buy into ETF, they get shares of all the companies in the basket.



Sources said the government is seriously considering including HZL and Baclo in the proposed CPSE ETF pool. The government received encouraging response to the second tran­che stake sale of the existing CPSE, which was subscr­ibed more than twice and helped the government mop up Rs 6,000 crore.



The mines ministry has sought legal opinion on whether Vedanta can buy government’s stake in HZL while the apex court’s restraining order is in force.



Sources said the law ministry could give its opinion on the issue in a month’s time. Talking to a new agency last March, Agarwal had said that the government could get Rs 25,000 crore from sale of remaining stakes in HZL and Balco.



