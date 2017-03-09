Govt lines up 9 rail PSUs for IPO

Determined to meet its Rs 72,500 crore disinvestment target in the coming fiscal, the government is preparing to line up nine more railway PSUs, including Konkan Railway Corporation and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, for initial public offer (IPO).



In addition, it is already planning further stake sale in five listed PSUs, either through public offer or share buyback.



Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam, Railtel Corporation of India, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation, Burn Standard Company, Braithwaite & Company and Bharat Wagon & Engineering Company are the other railway PSUs identified for listing in the coming financial year,



according to government sources.



The government had already announced its plan in the Union budget to list three railway PSUs — IRCTC, IRCON and IRFC — next year.



The government can also divest its partial stake in two non-railway PSUs – Hindustan Aeronautics and Cochin Shipyard – through the IPO route. It will also look at further stake sale in Oil India, Bhel, EIL, NBCC and NTPC, either though public offer or share buyback by PSUs.



The early identification of PSUs for disinvestment is designed to prevent last minute rush that often delays the process, especially at a time when the market is volatile.



HAL has been on the go­v­ernment’s disinvestment agenda since 2012. But the plan is yet to take off. The government hoped to sell 10 per cent stake in the defence PSU this January, but once again the plan did not work. Now HAL will be tak­en up for disinvestment in 2017-18. The government mopped up Rs 8,284 crore through sale of 25 per cent equity in HAL, via share buyback in 2015-16.



HAL has production units and R&D centres in Bangalore, Nashik, Kanpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Koraput. It has set up manufacturing facilities in partnership with American, Russian, Israeli and Canadian companies.



The Cochin Shipyard IPO is pending for over a ye­ar as the cabinet appr­o­v­ed 10 per cent stake sale in in November 2015. The go­v­ernment hoped to sell stake in FY17, but the plan could not take off. Now it has been deferred to FY18.



The Union cabinet has cleared a proposal for listing of 4 state-owned general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance, Nati­onal Insurance, New India Insurance, United India Insurance – and national reinsurer General Insurance Corporation for bringing down the government’s shareholding from 100 per cent to 75 per cent.



The government may id­e­ntify more PSUs for dive­s­tment in FY18 after September. The department of investment and public as­set management (Dipam) has recently issued guidelines to ensure mandatory listing of profitable PSUs.



As per the norms, the administrative ministry will have to identify PSUs for IPO within one month after their last year’s audited financial accounts are ready. Audited results are mostly available after July. Listing will have to be completed within 165 days after obtaining the administrative ministry’s approval.



