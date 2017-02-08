Govt gets wise to market, sells 2% stake in ITC for Rs 6,700 crore

The government on Tuesday sold 2 per cent of its stake in multi-business enterprise ITC for Rs 6,700 crore, giving a fillip to its disinvestment programme.



The government, which owned 11.12 equity in ITC through state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) at the end of December, diluted its stake in the private company via block deals. Disinvestment secretary Neeraj Gupta confirmed that the deal happened but he declined to share the details. SUUTI was created to take over part of the assets and liabilities of the now-defunct Unit Trust of India



ITC shares were sold at an average price of Rs 275.85, which is 0.3 per cent lower than Monday closing price of Rs 276.80. Public sector insurer LIC bought the stake. LIC has been buying government’s stakes in private and state-owned companies to bail out the government on disinvestment front. If the government sells its residual stake in ITC, it would net Rs 31,000 crore at current market price.



ITC jumped 5.5 per cent in early trade to 52-week high of Rs 292.15 on BSE on news of stake sale. The scrip ended the day at Rs 277.10, up 0.25 per cent from its previous close. ITC, which has presence in sectors ranging from tobacco to hotel to agri-business, had recorded a turnover of Rs 40,000 crore in 2015-16. The company’s market cap is Rs 3.36 lakh crore, as per data available with the BSE.



The conglomerate saw its shares rally about 8 per cent over the past week, buoyed by the government's announcement of a smaller-than-expected hike in excise duty on some cigarette categories.



The government holds stake in 51 listed and non-listed private companies, including Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, L&T, Jaiprakash Associates and a host of Tata Group firms, whose combined value is estimated at over Rs 60,000 crore at the prevailing market prices. (See the chart on Page 5)



SUUTI in July last year had initiated the process for offloading government’s stakes in private companies by inviting bids for appointment of three merchant bankers.



In November, the government had raised Rs 2,100 crore by selling 1.63 per cent stake in L&T. It now holds 6.53 per cent stake in L&T.



Before that in 2014, the government had mobilised Rs 5,500 crore by selling 9 per cent stake in Axis Bank. Its holding in the private bank now is 11.53 per cent.



Of the 51 firms in which SUUTI holds stake, 8 are un­listed entities — NSDL, STCI Finance, OTCE of In­d­ia, Stock Holding Corporation of India, UTI-IAS and UTI Infrastructure Tech Se­r­vices, N-E Development Finance Corporation and NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure.



The other listed firms in which government through SUUTI holds stake include Ambuja Cements, Hero Motocorp, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, BPCL, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Videocon Industries.



