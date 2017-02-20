Govt gains, people suffer

The fall in crude oil prices over last one-and-half years has failed to provide respite to Indian consumers, who have been feeling the heat of a slowing economy post-demonetisation. In May 2014, when the price of crude oil stood at $106.85 a barrel, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 71.41 a litre and Rs 56.71 a litre, respectively.



But despite the global oil prices slumping in most months of 2016 and stabilising around $55 a barrel in January, the retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained higher than May 2014 at Rs 71.66 a litre and Rs 59.02 a litre, respectively, in the national capital.



Even in May 2015, the retail prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 66.29 a litre and Rs 52.28 a litre, respectively, when crude petroleum price had dropped to $63.82 a barrel from over $100 a barrel in the same period of previous year.



Sources said if the government did not intervene after completion of elections in five states and reduce the excise duty, the retail prices of petrol and diesel could jump to the all-time high after the end of spring season.



The state-owned fuel marketing companies have not increased the price of the two petroleum products for last two quarters under a price revision formula decided by these companies.



“After assembly elections there could be a case for marginal upward price revision of petrol and diesel. In subsequent quarters, if product prices keep rising as they did in the last two months of 2016, chances of retail prices hitting an all-time high hangs in the air,” said an official of an oil marketing company.



Petrol price had risen to its highest at Rs 76 a litre in September 2013



“Consumers could be spared of a hike, if the finance ministry reduced excise duty on the two products that were raised nine times between 2014 and 2016,” he added.



But sources said, so far, the government has not decided to tinker with the excise duty on petrol and diesel and it is unlikely to intervene till crude oil crossed $65 barrel. If this is the case, consumers may end up paying exorbitant prices for the transportation fuel.



“When the global crude oil prices were down, the benefit lay with the government and oil companies. When it is raised, the entire burden is transferred on to the common people. Are these called acche din,” questioned Bhim Wadhwa, president, All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters.



The oil prices are rising again, after falling sharply till the first half of 2016. Though rise has slowed around $55 a barrel, it’s expected that Opec production cuts could take the prices higher in coming months. This could push petroleum product prices up and impact petrol and diesel consumers in India if the government did not reduce excise duties.



While the fall in global crude oil prices has not brought any relief to consumers by way of a commensurate decline in fuel retail prices, it has, nonetheless, filled up the coffers of the Centre, which has increased excise duty on the two petroleum products nine times in the last two years.



The petroleum sector’s contribution to the central exchequer has gone up from Rs 1,26,219 crore in FY15 to Rs 2,09,536 crore. In the first six months of FY17, duty collected from the sector is already up at Rs 1,21,164 crore. This has helped the government rein in fiscal deficit to a budgeted level of 3.5 per cent in FY17.



The total excise on unbranded diesel stands at Rs 17.33 per litre and unbranded petrol Rs 21.48 per litre. This is against Rs 3.43 per litre duty on diesel and Rs 9.20 per litre excise on petrol in November 2014, a hike of 400 per cent and 133 per cent respectively.



“There is a room for duty intervention to prevent petrol and diesel prices from rising beyond a point. The oil ministry has discussed the issue with the finance ministry and decision for duty cuts will be taken at an appropriate time,” said a government official tracking the development.



An Indian Oil Corporation official, however, justified the increase in motor fuel retail prices in previous months saying it had moved in tandem with global price of products and not crude.



As the government has freed both petrol and diesel from the administered pricing mechanism, OMCs are free to review and revise retail prices. This exercise is conducted every fortnight.



“Myriad arguments like nation’s development and creating cushion for bad days were floated to convince people, while affecting those hikes in duty. Yet when the time has come to provide that cushion, the government has thrown the common man on a bed of thorns,” Wadhwa said.



subhashnarayan@mydigitalfc.com



