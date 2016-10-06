Govt to form new debt management body

The government on Wednesday initiated the process of separating public debt management function from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



The finance ministry has set up a public debt management cell in the budget division as an interim arrangement before setting up an independent and statutory public debt management agency (PDMA).



The cell will only have an advisory role and will plan borrowings of the government of India (GoI), including market borrowings, sovereign gold bond issuance, monitor cash balances and. it will also manage central government liabilities among various other tasks.



Importantly, it will help resolve issues relating to conflict of interest as RBI decides on the key interest rates as well as undertakes buying and selling of government bonds.



