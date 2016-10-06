LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Govt to form new debt management body

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 05 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The government on Wednesday initiated the process of separating public debt management function from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The finance ministry has set up a public debt management cell in the budget division as an interim arrangement before setting up an independent and statutory public debt management agency (PDMA).

The cell will only have an advisory role and will plan borrowings of the government of India (GoI), including market borrowings, sovereign gold bond issuance, monitor cash balances and. it will also manage central government liabilities among various other tasks.

Importantly, it will help resolve issues relating to conflict of interest as RBI decides on the key interest rates as well as undertakes buying and selling of government bonds.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Chasing growth
    The RBI team seems to have factored inflation dropping to 5% in August

    Days of painfully high inflation and interest rates seem to be over.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Arun Nigavekar

Blaze a new education trail

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s tagline, mera desh badal raha hai, ...

Zehra Naqvi

Channelling your unspent aggression

Anger is the bane of a passionate heart. People who ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter