Govt ensures Rs 8,700 crore in selloff kitty in a day

A government struggling hitherto to meet its ambitious disinvestment target has smelt good money, of more than Rs 8,700 crore, on Tuesday, which now gives it the confidence to meet or even exceed the target in the next 50-odd days.



On Tuesday, it sold a 2 per cent stake in ITC, held through SUUTI, which fetched it Rs 6,700 crore. Coinciding with this, was the NHPC board’s go-ahead for buying back government’s 7.33 per cent shares in the PSU, which promised an addition of Rs 2,006 crore to the kitty. So Tuesday alone ensured that the government’s disinvestment kitty will swell by Rs 8,706 crore.



After making little headway in divestment for months, the government had lowered its disinvestment target for the current fiscal to Rs 45,500 crore from Rs 56,500 crore envisaged earlier.



However, now it looks that the government might overshoot its revised target, if not the initial one.



The ITC stake sale and NHPC share buyback will take the government’s disinvestment proceeds to Rs 39,000 crore. If it can finally act on the long-pending proposal to bring ONGC to the market for 5 per cent stake sale, which should help it realise nearly Rs 10,000 crore, the government would definitely exceed the target.



In this fiscal, the government has targeted to raise Rs 56,500 crore via disinvestment. Of this, Rs 36,000 crore was to be raised through share buy back and minority stake sale and Rs 20, 500 crore via strategic sell-off. Against this, it could raise only Rs 30,000 crore till the end of January, with more than half of that coming from share buyback.



The government could bring to the market only three PSUs – NHPC, NBCC and MOIL – this fiscal, though it had identified at least 16 companies.



It raised nearly Rs 2,100 crore through sale of 1.63 stake in Larsen & Toubro held by it through Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).



The government’s disinvestment programme had been facing strong headwinds until recently, with foreign funds pulling out of the Indian stock markets. Uncertainty over GDP growth following demonetisation added to the gloomy market sentiment.



Meanwhile, the market response to stake sale through the CPSE Exchange Trade Fund, in the second tranche, has been quite encouraging for the government.



The government had proposed to raise Rs 6,000 crore via the CPSE ETF sale but the offer was subscribed more than twice the amount.



The government has fixed the disinvestment target for the next fiscal at a much higher level of Rs 72,500 crore. It is likely that it would resort to CPSE ETF sale more frequently to meet the elevated sell-off target for next year.



The government has also hinted that it could also set up a separate ETF to offload its stakes in state-owned banks.



